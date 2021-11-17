AUD/USD: Break below 0.6991 to introduce scope for a dive to 0.6758 – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD has turned back lower over the past couple of weeks after being capped below the important cluster of resistances at 0.7541/57. As economists at Credit Suisse note, the aussie is threatening a major top, leaving the pair at risk of falling as low as 0.6758.
AUD/USD is still threatening a major top
“The aussie is still potentially threatening a large topping pattern, with key medium term supports starting at 0.7122/06 and stretching down to 0.6991, which includes the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/21 recovery and the ‘neckline’ to the 2020 base.”
“A break below 0.6991 would complete a major top to suggest a fall back to 0.6758, which is the 50% retracement of the 2020/21 upmove.”
