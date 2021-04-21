AUD/USD bounces off one-week lows, finds some support near 0.7700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD extended the overnight retracement slide and edged lower for the second straight day.
  • Renewed coronavirus jitters, an uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the safe-haven greenback.
  • The downside remains cushioned amid reduced Fed rate hike bets, warranting caution for bears.

The AUD/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to rebound few pips from one-week lows. The pair was last seen trading around the 0.7715-20 region, down just 0.5% for the day.

The pair extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide of over 100-pips from the 0.7815 region, or one-month tops and witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and exerted pressure on the perceived riskier aussie.

The greenback got an additional lift from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, reduced bets for an earlier than expected Fed lift-off held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. Investors now seem convinced with the view that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory and that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period.

Meanwhile, the AUD/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 0.7700 round-figure mark, warranting some caution for bearish traders. Moreover, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from sub-0.7600 levels has run out of steam and positioning for any further weakness.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7714
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 0.7725
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7651
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7679
Daily SMA200 0.7437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7817
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7641
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7859
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7901

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

