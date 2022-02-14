AUD/USD bounces off one-week low, still deep in the red near 0.7100 mark

- A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD lower for the third successive day on Monday.
- Bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March underpinned the buck amid geopolitical tensions.
- The anti-risk flow contributed to the bearish pressure around the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7100 mark, just a few pips above the one-week low.
The pair extended last week's rejection slide from the vicinity of mid-0.7200s, or the 100-day SMA hurdle and continued losing ground for the third successive day on Monday. The US dollar remained well supported by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed. This, along with the risk-off impulse in the markets, weighed on the perceived riskier aussie and exerted pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike in March. The bets were boosted further after data released last Thursday showed that the headline US CPI accelerated to the highest level since February 1982 during the first month of 2022. Adding to this, the core CPI climbed to 6.0% from a year ago.
Apart from this, worries over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine took its toll on the global risk sentiment and further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This was seen as another factor that dragged the AUD/USD pair back below the 0.7100 mark. The downtick, however, lacked any follow-through, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any further losses.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, traders might take cues from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's appearance later during the North American session. It is worth recalling that Bullard called for 100 bps rate hikes over the next three FOMC policy meetings and hence, his remarks, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Apart from this, geopolitical developments and the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. The focus would then shift to the RBA monetary policy meeting minutes, due for release during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7136
|Daily SMA50
|0.7169
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.7364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7186
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7108
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7098
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350, Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD is treading water around 1.1350, consolidating Friday's sell-off. Risk appetite improves after Ukraine requests a meeting with Russia. Fed’s Bullard, ECB’s Lagarde awaited ahead of the FOMC Minutes due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit and Ukraine risks
GBP/USD is grinding lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar holds the recent gains amid stabilizing Treasury yields. Brexit fears stay on the table over NI deadlock. The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes a rally towards $1,878 amid Ukraine tensions
Gold price is taking a breather after a blistering $40 rally seen on Friday, which drove the bright metal to the highest level in three months at $1,866. Reports about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine this week roiled markets and triggered a massive flight to safety into gold price.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.