AUD/USD bounces off multi-month lows, still in the red below 0.6800 handle

- Growing concerns over a full-blown US-China trade war kept exerting some pressure.
- The USD recovers early lost ground on the back of slightly better wage growth data.
- Apart from trade-related headlines, investors now look forward to RBA policy meeting.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to fresh multi-month lows, around the 0.6760 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair extended its losing streak for the eleventh consecutive session - the longest since 2015, and lost some additional ground following the release of slightly better-than-expected US wage growth data, which helped the US Dollar to stall its corrective slide from two-year tops - set in the aftermath of a hawkish rate cut by the Fed.
With investors looking past Friday's upbeat Aussie macro data - retail sales and PPI figures, renewed concerns of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies continued weighing on the China-proxy Australian Dollar and failed to assist the pair to register any meaningful recovery from the lowest level since early-Jan.
The pair was further pressurized by South China Morning Post (SCMP) news report, citing Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying, that the new US tariffs violated the agreement the sides had reached this week's high-level talks and that China will not accept any form of pressure, intimidation or deception, and will not give an inch on important issues of principle.
The pair, however, found some respite after the US President Donald Trump, during an interview with CNBC, saying that they could delay or halt the imposition of tariffs if China "takes positive action, which helped limit further losses, at least for the time being, amid extremely oversold conditions.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or continues with its bearish trajectory as market participants now start positioning for next week's RBA monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced during the Asian session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6778
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6966
|Daily SMA50
|0.6956
|Daily SMA100
|0.7005
|Daily SMA200
|0.7083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6869
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7082
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6832
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.