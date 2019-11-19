AUD/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around 0.6800 handle

- Renewed US-China trade uncertainty continued weighing on the Aussie.
- Dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes added to the intraday selling bias.
- A subdued USD demand helped limit deeper losses/bounce off daily lows.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to recover a part of its early lost ground, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle.
The pair added to the previous session's modest losses and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Tuesday following the release of minutes from the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting.
Focus remains on trade developments
The Australian central bank maintained its dovish outlook and showed readiness to cut interest further. This came on the back of receding hopes for a preliminary US-China trade deal and weighed on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
In the latest trade-related development, CNBC reported on Monday that Chinese officials were pessimistic about a trade deal with the United States, especially after the US President Donald Trump denied to roll back tariffs last week.
This coupled with a cautious sentiment around the global equity markets exerted some additional pressure on perceived riskier currencies – like the Aussie – and further collaborated to the pair's slide to an intraday low level of 0.6785.
However, a subdued US dollar demand, despite a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, turned out to be the only factor that helped limit deeper losses, rather assisted the pair to rebound around 15 pips from daily lows.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket, featuring the release of housing markets data, coupled with speeches by influential FOMC members will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6801
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6856
|Daily SMA50
|0.6816
|Daily SMA100
|0.684
|Daily SMA200
|0.6938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6823
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6798
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s
Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.
Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.