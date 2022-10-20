- AUD/USD recovers early lost ground amid the emergence of some selling around the USD.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive aussie.
- A combination of factors might continue to act as a headwind and favour bearish traders.
The AUD/USD reverses an intraday dip to a three-day low and climbs back above mid-0.6200s in the last hour, though lacks any follow-through buying.
A modest bounce in the US equity futures prompts some selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, offers some support to the risk-sensitive aussie. That said, a combination of factors acts as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair and should continue to keep a lid on any meaningful recovery.
Rising bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the rate-sensitive 2-year US government bond stands near a 15-year peak and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hits its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
Furthermore, any optimistic move is likely to remain capped amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn, which could further benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Apart from this, the softer Australian jobs report might also contribute to capping gains for the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the number of employed people rose by 0.9K in September, well below expectations for a reading of 25K. This, to a larger extent, overshadows the fact that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% - the lowest level since the early 1970s.
Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to slow the pace of policy tightening earlier this month suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside. Hence, a slide back towards the YTD low, around the 0.6170 area, remains a distinct possibility.
Traders now look to the US macro data - the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|0.6271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6399
|Daily SMA50
|0.667
|Daily SMA100
|0.6808
|Daily SMA200
|0.7019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6251
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6209
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6356
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
