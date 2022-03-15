AUD/USD bounces off fortnight low on strong China data but bears keep reins below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD bears took a breather around two-week low on upbeat China data.
  • China’s Retail Sales, Industrial Production favored NBS to praise economic growth for the first two months of 2022.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid covid woes from Beijing, indecision over Russia-Ukraine crisis.
  • Yields stay firmer around multi-day top, equities dwindle but commodities, DXY remains on the back foot.

AUD/USD consolidates intraday losses while taking a U-turn from the lowest levels in two weeks, marked before a few minutes. That said, the Aussie pair picks up bids to 0.7185 at the latest on upbeat data from the largest customer China during Tuesday’s Asian session.

China’s Retail Sales rallied 6.7% YoY in February, crossing 3.0% market forecasts and 1.7% prior. Further, the Industrial Production (IP) also rose past 3.9% expected and 4.3% previous readouts with 7.5% YoY readings. Following the release, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, “National economy recovered better than expectation in the first two months of 2022.”

Read: China’s Feb Retail Sales jump 6.7%, Industrial Output leaps 7.5% – big beat

Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised marked by keeping the monetary policy unchanged.

Read: PBOC leaves its MLF rate unchanged, Chinese stocks selling off to lowest levels since 2016

However, escalating covid woes in China and indecision over the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks seem to challenge the AUD/USD buyers, due to its risk-barometer status.

With over 5,000 covid cases, China extends virus-led lockdowns in major cities. The latest one is near to the capital Beijing and hence raises market fears.

On the other hand, headlines from Ukraine have been promising as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the restart of peace talks and his Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych hints at a peace agreement with Moscow by the latest May.

Elsewhere, hopes of the Fed’s 0.50% rate-hike during this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) challenge AUD/USD buyers.

Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near the highest levels since July 2019, around 2.16% by the press time.

Moving on, risk catalyst will be important to watch for fresh impulse, with eyes on China and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of an upward sloping trend line from late January, around 0.7180 at the latest, joins bearish MACD signals to direct AUD/USD sellers towards the early January’s low near 0.7130 and the 0.7100 threshold.

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 0.7172
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 0.7188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7251
Daily SMA50 0.7197
Daily SMA100 0.7225
Daily SMA200 0.7311
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7299
Previous Daily Low 0.7186
Previous Weekly High 0.7441
Previous Weekly Low 0.7244
Previous Monthly High 0.7286
Previous Monthly Low 0.7032
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7229
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7256
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7149
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7111
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7263
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7338
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7376

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.7200 on encouraging Chinese data

AUD/USD rebounds towards 0.7200 on encouraging Chinese data

AUD/USD has turned north once again, eyeing 0.7200 after the Chinese activity numbers for Jan-Feb beat expectations by a wide margin. RBA Minutes reiterates rejection for rate-hike, citing Ukraine uncertainty. China stocks sell-off on covid resurgence could cap the rebound. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bears approach $1,935 amid China’s covid woes, Ukraine concerns

Gold bears approach $1,935 amid China’s covid woes, Ukraine concerns

Gold (XAU/USD) renews intraday low around $1,942, down 0.45% on a day, as COVID-19 fears of China add to the yellow metal’s latest weakness during Tuesday’s Asian session. Also favoring the bears are the mixed concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Gold News

EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-HMA towards weekly support line

EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-HMA towards weekly support line

EUR/USD treads water around 1.0940 amid Tuesday’s initial Asian session, after a positive start to the week. The major currency pair holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the 200-HMA, which in turn joins downbeat MACD.

EUR/USD News

SafeMoon price targets 40% upswing despite recent pullback

SafeMoon price targets 40% upswing despite recent pullback

SafeMoon price seems to have run out of luck as it has been on a steep downtrend with no bullish reaction in sight. However, the recent run-up seems to have breathed a sigh of relief and hints that a minor rally to the immediate barrier is likely.

Read more

Backdrop remains grim as countdown to the Fed begins

Backdrop remains grim as countdown to the Fed begins

While the Fed meeting is front and centre for this week, there are developments elsewhere that could steal the limelight from Jay Powell. The key market developments on Monday included an epic sell off in Chinese stocks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures