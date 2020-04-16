AUD/USD bounces off 1-week low, still in the red below 0.6300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Some follow-through USD buying weighed on AUD/USD for the second straight session.
  • Upbeat Aussie employment details extended some support and helped limit deeper losses.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its weaker tone through the early European session and is currently placed near one-week lows, just below the 0.6300 mark.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from five-week tops and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Some follow-through US dollar buying interest was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure amid the prevailing risk-off mood in the equity markets.

The USD benefitted from its status as the global reserve currency as investors remain concerned that extended COVID-19-induced lockdowns could lead to a deeper economic slowdown. Market worries were further fueled by Wednesday's dismal US data – retail sales and industrial production figures.

The severity of the collapse in the economic activity further weighed investors sentiment and dampened demand for perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie. However, the above-forecast Australian jobs details for March extended some support to the domestic currency and helped limit deeper losses.

Data released this Thursday showed that the Australian economy added 5.9K jobs in March as against expectations pointing to 40K drop. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged higher to 5.2% from February's 5.1% and beat the expected print of 5.5% by a big margin.  

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of initial weekly jobless claims data from the US, which will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6302
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 0.6319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6113
Daily SMA50 0.6366
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6444
Previous Daily Low 0.6284
Previous Weekly High 0.6369
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6345
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6254
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6188
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6093
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6414
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6575

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

