AUD/USD bounces back towards the 0.7032 level – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD rebounds swiftly from the 21-day exponential average at 0.6815 and as the pair is trading at 0.6875, the Credit Suisse analyst team points again to the 0.7032 level while support at 0.6777/75 holds the upside.
“AUD/USD has seen weakness come to a halt at the 21-day exponential average at 0.6815 once again for a rebound to the upside, maintaining the market’s bullish ‘reversal day’.”
“Resistance is now seen initially at 0.6912/23, then .6957/77, ahead of 0.7005, removal of which would see a renewed test of 0.7032/41 and 0.7063 in due course. An eventual break above here would see a large base established and add weight to the view of a broader change in trend to the upside, with resistance seen thereafter at the July 2019 high and 78.6% retracement of the 2019/2020 fall at 0.7082/92, where we would expect to see another initial pause.”
“Near-term support is initially seen at 0.6805/6795, removal of which would see a move back to 0.6777/75, which ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact. Removal of here though would negate the ‘reversal day’ and should see a deeper corrective move back to 0.6696/66, where we would expect to see a more concerted effort to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold on the defensive below $1750 level, bullish bias remains
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over one-month tops. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven metal. The emergence of some fresh USD selling might help limit deeper losses. The commodity seems poised to retest multi-year tops, around $1765 level.
