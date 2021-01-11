AUD/USD bounces-back above 0.77 as USD eases alongside Treasury yields

- AUD bulls rescued, as Treasury yields recede, USD takes a breather.
- Covid concerns weigh on the risk appetite, data docket remains light.
- AUD/USD not out of the woods yet, technicals point south.
AUD/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce on the 0.7700 level, having found strong bids around the 0.7690 region earlier in the Asian session.
The rebound in the aussie can be mainly attributed to a pause in the US dollar upsurge, as the Treasury yields reverse gains across the curve.
The retracement in the US yields could be triggered by the tepid market mood, in the wake of growing coronavirus cases globally. However, expectations of a bigger US fiscal stimulus from Biden’s presidency keeps the downside cushioned in the yields.
The recent surge in treasury yields made the Australian dollar less attractive as an alternative higher-yielding asset. Further, the sentiment around the aussie was also undermined by resurfacing US-Sino concerns, this time concerning the Taiwan issue.
Looking ahead, the sentiment on Wall Street and Treasury yields price action could direct the aussie pair amid a light data docket this Monday.
AUD/USD technical levels
The 1H chart suggests more losses amid trendline breakdown, bearish crossover. The bearish crossover also adds credence to the renewed downside, as the 50-HMA seems to have just pierced the 100-HMA from above. Any bounce could meet strong offers at the 200-HMA barrier at 0.7722.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7713
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7641
|Daily SMA50
|0.7454
|Daily SMA100
|0.732
|Daily SMA200
|0.7054
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7799
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7755
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
