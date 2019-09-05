AUD/USD boosted on fickle trade sentiment, failing at key resistance target ahead of NFPs

- AUD/USD commenced its recovery following good enough economic data and trade deal hopes.
- Next major risk before the weekend will come in the form of US data.
- Rallies will need to regain the 0.6832 June low as an absolute minimum.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6817, up from a low of 0.6793, higher by 0.30% and onward to 0.6820 the high. There was some short covering taking place following the Hong Kong news yesterday's which extended overnight in Asia on the back of trade balance data that showed another solid surplus.
Today, risk sentiment is on after the announcements overnight in Tokyo trade that the US and China are seeking a meeting in October to discuss trade. The Aussie commenced its recovery following good enough Gross Domestic Produce and a steady hand from the Reserve Bank of Australia. When factoring in prospects of a trade deal between the US and China and an unwind of the Dollar which has picked up a safe-haven bid in recent times, AUD/USD can continue to recover.
However, not so many observers are convinced that the trade talks next month will lead anywhere and the market could be setting itself for further disappointment - Afterall, the RBA regard the “trade and technology disputes” as a major headwind.
"When the RBA repeats that it is prepared to “ease monetary policy further if needed”, it is surely just a question of exactly when the next rate cut is delivered," analysts at Westpac explained - "Our base case remains Oct but we can see why pricing is 50/50 for Oct and 100% by Nov."
Looking ahead, the next major risk before the weekend will come in the form of US data. "Though we look for a more moderate outcome vs. consensus, ADP introduces some upside risk to our forecast. Taken in conjunction with a better ISM services report has us looking at a flat to firmer USD," analysts at TD Securities argued - Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to be 158k vs 164k last.
AUD/USD levels
"Rallies will need to regain the 0.6832 June low as an absolute minimum in order to alleviate immediate downside pressure," analysts at Commerzbank stated.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6797
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6764
|Daily SMA50
|0.6874
|Daily SMA100
|0.692
|Daily SMA200
|0.7029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6802
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6689
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
