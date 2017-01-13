AUD/USD better offered after jobs data, testing 0.75 the figure

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7506, down -0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7520 and low at 0.7501.

AUD/USD has dropped on the back of the jobs data that arrived as follows: Employment Change: +13.5 K vrs the expected +10.0K and against the prior +37.1K, revised from +39.1K. The Unemployment Rate came in as 5.8% vrs the expected 5.7% and against the prior 5.7%. The Full Time Employment Change arrived at +9.3 K vrs prior that was +38.3K and revised from +39.3K. The Part Time Employment Change came in at +4.2 K against the prior that was -1.3K, revised from -0.2K. The Participation Rate arrived as 64.7 %. All in all, the report was mixed but not dismal, although bears can challenge the 0.75 handle's support at the figure again on the back of it.

AUD/USD levels

Analysts at Commerzbank said that we would need to go sub 0.7415 alleviate immediate upside pressure. "This would trigger a slide back to the 0.7312/00 then 0.7161/64 - Above 0.7648 will negate our negative bias and introduce scope to the 0.7778/.7850 2016 highs and the 38.2% retracement.

Meanwhile, with spot trading at 0.7506, we can see next resistance ahead at 0.7509 (Hourly 100 SMA), 0.7512 (Daily Open), 0.7520 (Daily High), 0.7532 (Daily Classic PP) and 0.7535 (Hourly 20 EMA). Support below can be found at 0.7505 (Yesterday's Low), 0.7501 (Daily Low), 0.7500 (Daily 100 SMA), 0.7500 (Daily 200 SMA) and 0.7496 (Daily Classic S1).