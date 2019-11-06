AUD/USD benefits from second-tier data, eyes on Aussie trade numbers, “Phase One” news

- Better than previous AiG Performance of Construction Index helps Aussie.
- US-China trade stories keep traders guessing, markets could see “Phase One” deal in December.
- Australia Trade Balance and headlines concerning the initial trade agreement will be in the spotlight.
Following an upbeat print of second-tier Aussie data, AUD/USD stops the previous declines and bounces back towards 0.6885 by the press time of early Asian morning on Thursday.
Recently, Australia’s AiG Performance of Construction Index registered more than 42.6 prior to 43.9 during October.
The Aussie pair earlier dropped on concerns that the United States (US) and China are still far from the initial “Phase One” trade deal. Reuters said the same could be signed in December while Fox Business News quoted Chinese trade source as saying the US will not increase tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take place from December 15.
Market sentiment was also downbeat amid a lack of clear signal from global central bankers after a recent run of upbeat data and trade optimism receded fears of another slowdown. As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields shed nearly four basis points off its latest gains to 1.83% while Wall Street also registered mixed responses at the end of Wednesday’s session.
Traders will now seek more clues to determine the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next move, after the latest no change. In doing so, Australia’s September month trade numbers will become the immediate catalyst. Following that, weekly reading of the US Initial Jobless Claims and speech from the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Robert Kaplan, will be observed closely. It should, however, be noted that headlines concerning the US-China trade deal will keep the driver’s seat all the time.
Westpac follows the suit of a bit softer trade numbers while saying, “Australia should record another historically large trade surplus in September (11:30 am Syd/8:30am Sing/HK). The consensus is A$5.1bn after $5.9bn in August but Westpac is less optimistic, on A$4.7bn. For context, the 2017 monthly average trade balance was $0.8bn, in 2018 it was $1.9bn and so far in 2019, $5.8bn. We expect exports to have slipped -2.9%mth, with both prices and volumes of iron ore and coal likely to be down versus August. Imports should be about flat in the month and also the year. Import volumes are being constrained by weak domestic demand and pass-through of AUD depreciation.”
Technical Analysis
Unless rising back beyond 0.6900, comprising support-turned-resistance trend line stretched since October 16, prices are less likely to aim for 0.6930 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.6950. As a result, sellers will keep eyes on 0.6800 mark during pairs’ fresh declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro ends Wednesday near three-week lows, trading sub-1.1072 swing low
The Euro is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is about to close Wednesday's New York session below the 1.1072 swing low which is seen as a rather bearish sign.
GBP/USD: Bearish potential increasing
The GBP/USD has settled in the 1.2840/50 price zone, having spent the this Wednesday at the lower end of its weekly range, directionless. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data, and in the political front, little changed. The BOE will likely keep the monetary policy unchanged.
USD/JPY: Consolidating despite risk-off news
The USD/JPY has retreated from a weekly high of 109.23, extending its intraday slide to 108.81 following US-CN trade news, as the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one could be delayed until December.
Gold pushes higher on Trump-Xi meeting delay news
It was reported that the meeting of President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi has been delayed until December, according to Reuters reports. Gold has been pushed higher following the news and now the resistance level to watch for is at $ 1496.80.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October, it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?