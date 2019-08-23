AUD/USD: Bears waiting to pounce when price gets below critical support

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD awaits the RBA and Fed themes from the Jackson Hole.
  • AUD/USD testing critical support but lack of follow-through.

AUD/USD is still not below the trendlines on the August chart painted following a series of higher daily lows, but the pair is testing the vicinity as the Chinese Yuan softens a touch as we head over the G7 and the Jackson Hole risks over the next few days. 

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6755, just off the lows of 0.6745 and below the 0.6762 following a soft session overnight with the CNY hitting a fresh low since 2008 against USD. Something to monitor going into the forthcoming events will be the AU-US 10-year spread that narrowed to -65.8bp as the AU 10-year bonds outperformed the sell-off in UST-bills. 

Jackson Hole

We will hear from both the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Federal reserve heads shortly, and into the events, we know that the markets are pricing just 3bp of easing at the 3 September RBA meeting and 24bp of easing at the 19 September Fed meeting. These are based on and a terminal rate of 1.03% for the Fed (Fed funds rate currently 2.13%) and a terminal rate around 0.41% by July 2020 (RBA cash rate currently at 1.0%).

First, we will hear from Fed chair Powell delivering the keynote speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The theme is simply “Challenges for Monetary Policy.” He speaks at 10am NY time, midnight Sydney. Then, we hear from RBA Governor Lowe is scheduled to speak on a Saturday panel at 12:25pm ET (Sunday 2:25am AEST) - Speakers on this panel tend to speak on their country’s policy outlook, so there could be quite a lot at stake here, although,  neither of the species is expected to provide new insight on the policy outlooks. However, if the market hears a narrative that suggests a more realistic chance of a cut in September or October from either the Fed, the RBA, or both, we could see some action. 

"While the US economy can weather a prolonged period of weak business investment, a marked deterioration in consumption will quickly put at-trend GDP growth at risk. A pro-active decision to cut twice more past September however should provide enough stimulus to sustain discretionary incomes and confidence amongst consumers, and hence keep growth at trend,"

analysts at Westpac said. 

AUD/USD levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.676
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6758
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6796
Daily SMA50 0.6903
Daily SMA100 0.6956
Daily SMA200 0.7052
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6789
Previous Daily Low 0.675
Previous Weekly High 0.6818
Previous Weekly Low 0.6736
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6742
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6727
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6703
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6781
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6805
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.682

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Sellers dominate below 1.1113/20 resistance-confluence

EUR/USD: Sellers dominate below 1.1113/20 resistance-confluence

EUR/USD remains on the back foot for more than a week. 200-HMA, multiple highs since August 15 limit near-term upside. Prices are now likely declining towards 1.1066/63 area including latest lows.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Pulls back from 4H 200MA, 8-week old resistance-line, RSI overbought

GBP/USD: Pulls back from 4H 200MA, 8-week old resistance-line, RSI overbought

With the 4H 200MA and a falling trend-line since June 25 limiting the GBP/USD pair’s near-term upside, the quote witnesses pullback to 1.2245 during Friday’s Asian session. 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement acts as immediate support.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows

USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows

The Japanese Yen is losing altitude in Asia, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations. Japan's core inflation remained at two-year lows in July.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains under pressure amid strong USD, risk recovery

Gold remains under pressure amid strong USD, risk recovery

With the market sentiment turning the risk recovery mode on, Gold prices decline to $1,497 by the press time of Friday morning in Asia. Jackson Hole Symposium becomes the key event to watch for fresh impulse.

Gold News

The audiences of Chairman Powell

The audiences of Chairman Powell

The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  