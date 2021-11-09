AUD/USD bears trying to take control to test 0.7404

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD bears are trying to take control to test 0.7400 commitments. 
  • Key data this week will be critical for AUD/USD traders. 

AUD/USD is flat on the day as pressures mount below the overnight highs near 0.7430. The price has fallen some 0.22% in Asia on Tuesday as the higher yielders give way to less hawkish central bank sentiment. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7410 and has fallen from a high of 0.7423 to a low of 0.7404. 

''Australian bonds took trend from global price action as domestic markets continue to adjust to a dovish RBA after the SoMP showed that the RBA still believes there’s a long way to go before rate hike conditions are met,'' analysts at Westpac explained. ''3yr government bond yields (futures) rose from 1.05% to 1.07%, and 10yr government bond yields (futures) rose from 1.77% to 1.81%.''

Fed officials in focus

Meanwhile, staying with the theme of rates and central banks, markets were taking in comments from Federal Reserve officials overnight. Fed speakers included Vice-Chair Richard Clarida, who saw rate-hike conditions being met by the end of 2022. In other speakers, St. Louis’s Bullard acknowledged his own dot plot was for two hikes in 2022. Philadelphia’s Harker was prepared to take action if necessary while Chicago’s Evans said he expects no rate hike before 2023.

Meanwhile, Australia’s data calendar was empty to start the week, but traders will be looking ahead to two key data events, one of which is the Australian jobs data on Thursday and the other, before that, is the US Consumer Price Index. 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7414
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.7424
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7455
Daily SMA50 0.7369
Daily SMA100 0.738
Daily SMA200 0.7551
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7432
Previous Daily Low 0.7384
Previous Weekly High 0.7537
Previous Weekly Low 0.736
Previous Monthly High 0.7557
Previous Monthly Low 0.7191
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7402
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7395
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7365
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7347
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7443
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7461
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7491

 

 

