- AUD/USD remains pressured at the lowest levels in two months, sellers attack upward sloping support line from July.
- Mostly firmer US data, fears surrounding China’s economy and mixed Aussie jobs report pleased bears.
- Firmer yields, hawkish Fed bets could keep focus on the next week’s FOMC.
- China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales for August will precede US Michigan Consumer Index to direct intraday moves.
AUD/USD holds lower ground near the yearly bottom marked in July, poking the two-month-old support line, as risk-aversion propels the US dollar ahead of the day’s key catalysts. That said, the Aussie pair drops to 0.6696 by the press time.
Strong US data joined pessimism surrounding China and Europe, as well as mixed Australia employment and inflation expectations numbers, to weigh on the AUD/USD prices the previous day.
US Retail Sales rose 0.3% in August versus 0.0% expected and July’s revised down -0.4%. Further, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index improved to -1.5 in September compared to -31.3 in August and market expectation of -13. Alternatively, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index declined to -9.9 for the said month compared to 2.8 expected and 6.2 prior. Additionally, US Industrial Production slid to -0.2% in August versus market expectation for an expansion of 0.1% and downwardly revised prior of 0.5%.
At home, Australia’s Employment Change rose to 33.5K in August, versus 35K expected and -40.9K prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate also rose beyond 3.4% market consensus and the previous readings to 3.5% whereas the Participation Rate matched 66.6% forecasts during the stated period versus 66.4% prior. Also, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations softened to 5.4% for September versus 6.7% expected and 5.9% prior.
It should be noted that Bloomberg ran a piece suggesting that China is likely to witness harder days than it witnessed in 2020. On the same line was the news surrounding the Sino-American tussles and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction. Elsewhere, fears that the Eurozone will remain in dire conditions despite having a good stock for winter joined hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers to keep the pessimism higher.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red and the US Treasury bond yields were firmer. Further, the market’s pricing of the Fed’s 0.75% and 1.0% rate hikes in the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also rose and weighed on the AUD/USD prices.
Looking forward, China’s monthly data dump including the Industrial Production, Retail Sales and housing numbers for August could offer immediate directions. Following that, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe’s Testimony and preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) will be crucial for nearby directions. Above all, bears are likely to keep reins amid anxiety ahead of the Fed meeting.
Technical analysis
With the AUD/USD pair’s U-turn from the 50-DMA, around 0.6890 by the press time, joining the lack of oversold RSI (14) and bearish MACD signals, the pair is all set to revisit the yearly low near 0.6680.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6698
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76%
|Today daily open
|0.6749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6844
|Daily SMA50
|0.6894
|Daily SMA100
|0.6959
|Daily SMA200
|0.7111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.676
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6739
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6826
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.