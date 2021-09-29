AUD/USD: Bears keep reins below 0.7200 on sour sentiment, China PMI eyed

- AUD/USD remains pressured around five-week low, sellers pause lately.
- Fears over China, Evergrande and US debt ceiling extension weigh on market sentiment.
- Fed tapering concerns, multi-day high Treasury yields also underpin USD buying.
- China NBS Manufacturing PMI, second-tier Aussie data will offer immediate direction, risk catalysts are the key.
AUD/USD stays depressed around the late August levels near 0.7170 during early Thursday morning in Asia, after printing the heaviest daily loss in five weeks the previous day. The risk barometer pair failed on multiple attacks from the Fed, China and US issues concerning the debt limit and infrastructure spending package ahead of today’s key China activity numbers.
Amid a slew of US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches, tapering has been a common word of late. Recently, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell defends his push for scaling back the easy money while teasing a fight against heating inflation, despite terming it “transitory”. The Fed leader hints that the world’s largest economy is ready for taper, hinting at firmer jobs report.
While the Fed tapering concerns underpinned the US Treasury yields to refresh the highest levels in 15 weeks, before easing to 1.54%, upbeat prints of US Pending Home Sales for August also weighed on the bond prices, providing additional strength to the US dollar.
Other than the taper tantrum, fears that China is in muddy water, not only due to Evergrande but also because of power cuts, weigh on the AUD/USD prices due to Australia’s close trade links with Beijing. Fitch joined the global rating agencies and banks to cut the dragon nation’s credit rating. Further, Evergrande missed another bond coupon payment to enjoy the 30-day grace period, making conditions murkier.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers keep jostling over the US stimulus and debt ceiling extension in the Senate even as President Joe Biden canceled the Chicago trip to placate the opposition, but he can’t so far.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed mixed but the US Dollar Index (DXY) benefited from the risk-off mood while flashing the heaviest daily jump since mid-June to print a one-year high, dragging the Antipodeans the most.
Given the adverse risk appetite and pessimism surrounding China, today’s activity figures from the dragon nation will be the key as power cuts may mark their impact on the already struggling figures and drown the AUD/USD on weak figures. That said, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI is likely to remain unchanged at 50.1 while Caixin Manufacturing PMI bears an upbeat forecast of 49.5 versus 49.2 prior for August. Further, the Non-Manufacturing PMI may rise from 47.5 to 52.7 during the stated month. Should the actual figures meet the upbeat forecasts, AUD/USD can provide a knee-jerk reaction but the bears are less likely to lose the battle.
Technical analysis
In addition to an upward sloping trend line from August 20, AUD/USD also broke monthly horizontal support, respectively around 0.7250 and 0.7220, which in turn directs the quote towards the yearly low of 0.7105.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82%
|Today daily open
|0.7236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7327
|Daily SMA50
|0.7324
|Daily SMA100
|0.747
|Daily SMA200
|0.7594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7312
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7171
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
GBP/USD: Bullish M-formation argues test of 1.3610
GBP/USD bulls moving in as the US dollar's bid slows down into the end of the North American session. The price is now testing a demand area and the following illustrates prospects of an upside correction opportunity.
EUR/USD: Further downside hinges on 1.1570 break
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1600, holding lower ground near the yearly low. The major currency pair dropped to the multi-day low after breaking the 1.1600 threshold the previous day. The bears have another test to pass to keep the reins going forward.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
Why only a stock market crash could stop the dollar's surge, contrary to normal behavior
Big things move slowly – bond markets have finally reacted to the Federal Reserve's decision to taper purchases and have finally suffered a sell-off. In turn, that has made the dollar more attractive, sending EUR/USD and GBP/USD to multi-month lows. What is next?