- AUD/USD bears have their focus on a test of 0.70 the figure.
- External pressures remain despite US wage inflation possibly peaking.
At 0.7070, AUD/USD closed on the backfoot losing 0.54% on Friday and is poised for a break of key 4-hour support for the opening sessions this week with a focus on a negative external environment.
A very solid US labour market supports the Federal Reserve's inclination to front-load interest rate hikes, but a softer wage print would be expected to keep the US dollar contained and dependent on economic data going forward. US Nonfarm Payrolls rose a robust 428k in April, above the 380k consensus, data showed on Friday.
The Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6% but the average hourly earnings slowed to 0.3% MoM after posting a solid 0.5% MoM advance in March. That lowered the year-on-year increase in wages to 5.5% from 5.6% in March and could be a sign that inflation is peaking. Consequently, the US dollar slipped against a basket of currencies on Friday after hitting a 20-year high. The dollar index (DXY) reached 104.07, the highest since December 2002, before falling back to 103.64, down 0.09% on the day.
The next major US economic focus will be the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday which is expected to show that price pressures rose at an annual pace of 8.1% in April, just below March's reading of 8.5%. Additionally, a slew of Fed officials will be providing remarks in the upcoming week following the FOMC's May meeting.
New York Fed's John Williams and Governor Christopher Waller's remarks will be key in shedding some light after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's presser last week that failed to offer much in the way of clarity on what the Fed will do after frontloading rate hikes until neutral.
Domestically, there is not a lot on the calendar for the week ahead. Traders are on standby for the wage figures that will be released on 18 May followed by the employment report released the day after. This information will be key for the Reserve Bank of Australia and will help traders gauge policy expectations ahead of the June meeting.
A focus on China
In the meantime, there will be a focus on lockdowns in mainland China and slowing global demand. The war in Ukraine remains a factor as well which has led to worsening supply-chain issues and a sharp rise in commodity prices which is providing less and less support to the Aussie.
Nevertheless, there is some good news coming out of the Chinese government which pressured iron ore prices higher last week. China Securities Regulatory Commission announced that it will support the financing of real estate companies as a feature of the government’s commitment to bolster infrastructure investment.
However, the Chinese trade data this week will likely show a slowing of imports with most provinces under some form of restrictions and Shanghai in a full month of lockdown. ''We expect further slowing in exports growth and weakness in imports. A soft trade outturn will add more pressure for follow-through by officials following their recent pledges on policy stimulus to support the economy,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The bears are taking on the 4-hour support and there are prospects of a retest of the prior lows. Should the bears keep on top, then a lower low is feasible for the coming sessions:
The bears will have an eye on 0.7000 and 0.6970 thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily tops, holds above 1.0550 after NFP
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having tested 1.0600 earlier in the day but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0550. The data from the US confirmed that labor market conditions remain extremely tight in April with NFP rising more than 400K despite a decline in the participation rate.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2350 as dollar holds its ground
GBP/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and declined below 1.2350. Although the greenback weakened with the initial reaction to the US April jobs report, it managed to erase its losses amid the souring market mood.
Gold falls below $1,880 as US yields surge higher
Gold has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,880 after having advanced to $1,890 with the initial reaction to the US jobs data. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is sitting at its highest level since November 2018 above 3.1%, weighing on the yellow metal.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
SPY ready to rally after rollercoaster ride?
Just when we thought it was safe to reenter positions, we get smashed back. Always the way in trading and markets. Just when you think you have it sussed, the market knocks you and your confidence back.