AUD/USD bears flirting with session lows, eyeing 0.6900 mark

- AUD/USD extended the previous day’s post-FOMC pullback from YTD lows.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- A sustained break below the 0.6900 mark needed to confirm any further slide.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and extended the previous session's late pullback from YTD tops.
The pair on Wednesday spiked to the highest level July 2019 after the Fed pledged to maintain the federal fund target rate unchanged at near-zero levels through 2022. The US central bank also committed to increase its holdings of treasury/MBS at least at the current pace. The policy stance turned out to be even more accommodative than expected, which aggravated the US dollar bearish pressure and remained supportive of the AUD/USD pair's positive move.
However, the Fed's gloomy economic projections took its toll on the global risk sentiment. now expects GDP to contract -6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be at 9.3% by year-end. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the USD's safe-haven status and exerted some heavy downward pressure on the perceived riskier Australian dollar. The pair has now reiterated to the lower end of its weekly trading range, albeit has still managed to hold comfortably above the 0.6900 mark.
The aussie was further weighed down by the fact that domestic Consumer Inflation Expectations for June unexpectedly edged lower to 3.3% as compared to 4.2% estimated and 3.4% previous. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), along with the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data might produce some short-term trading opportunities. In the meantime, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
From a technical perspective, a sustained break below the 0.6900 mark (weekly lows) will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards testing the next major support near the 0.6845 horizontal zone.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|0.6998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6713
|Daily SMA50
|0.6503
|Daily SMA100
|0.6486
|Daily SMA200
|0.6665
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7065
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6932
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6931
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7198
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.