AUD/USD bears flirt with 0.6900 amid recession woes, Aussie Retail Sales, Fed’s Powell eyed

- AUD/USD holds lower grounds at weekly low, stays pressured during three-day downtrend.
- Sour sentiment weigh on the risk barometer pair, updates concerning China put a floor under the prices.
- Australia Retail Sales for May, central bankers’ panel discussion at the ECB Forum will be important for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6900, after a two-day downtrend, as traders await key Aussie data during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the risk barometer pair refreshed its weekly high before closing in the red for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
Headlines surrounding China’s easing of quarantine rules for travelers joined mixed concerns to favor the AUD/USD pair in refreshing the weekly top around 0.6965 the previous day. However, fresh fears of recession joined the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events to weigh on the quote afterward.
That said, “China will halve to seven days its COVID-19 quarantine period for visitors from overseas, with a further three days spent at home, health authorities said on Tuesday,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index dropped for the second consecutive month in June, to 98.7 versus 100.0 expected and 103.2 in May. In doing so, the widely followed consumer sentiment gauge dropped to the lowest level since February 2021. Further details revealed that the one-year consumer inflation rate expectations climbed to 8% from May's revised print of 7.5%, which in turn renewed hawkish hopes from the Fed and propelled the USD. It should be noted that the US trade deficit dropped to the lowest in a year, to $104.3 billion, per the latest release for May.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields snapped a two-day uptrend whereas Wall Street closed in the red. The S&P 500 Futures, however, print mild gains and it seems to probe the AUD/USD bears of late.
Moving on, the flash readings for Australia’s Retail Sales for May, expected 0.4% versus 0.9%, could direct immediate AUD/USD moves amid fears of receding hawkish bets on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hikes. Following that, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for Q1 2022, expected to remain unchanged at 5.1%, will precede the central bankers’ discussions at the ECB Forum to offer important insights.
Technical analysis
The 10-DMA restricts immediate AUD/USD upside to around 0.6945. However, a two-week-old support line precedes the ascending trend line from May 12, respectively around 0.6875 and 0.6860, to challenge the pair’s short-term downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6909
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.6935
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7051
|Daily SMA50
|0.7082
|Daily SMA100
|0.7211
|Daily SMA200
|0.7231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6959
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6908
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6868
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6939
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6882
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6900 as Aussie Retail Sales surprise positively
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids, jumping back above 0.6900, as the Australian Retail Sales surprise to the upside with 0.9% in May. The US dollar eases alongside yields amid persisting risk-off mood. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY slips beneath 136.00 on upbeat Japan Retail Trade, softer yields, focus on Fed’s Powell
USD/JPY consolidates weekly gains during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session, refreshing intraday low around 135.90 by the press time. In doing so, the yen pair snaps a three-day uptrend around a one-week high.
Gold eyes further downside towards $1,800, Fed Chair Powell in focus
Gold Price remains on the back foot around $1,820, despite the recent bounce off intraday low. In doing so, the yellow metal prints a three-day downtrend as traders await the week’s key data/events amid a sluggish Asian session on Wednesday.
Compound price: You won't believe how high COMP can rally
Compound's COMP price could be a very favorable digital asset in the coming weeks. This article is meant to inform investors of data excluded on Tradingview's Binance, Coinbase and Kucoin exchanges for reasons that have yet to be explained.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!