AUD/USD: Bears eye yearly bottom under 0.7600 amid mixed sentiment, US dollar strength

- AUD/USD pauses around seven-week low, flashed before a few minutes.
- Vaccine, geopolitical headlines battle hopes of further stimulus.
- Aussie data were up, US figures down and RBA’s Debelle repeats no rate hikes tantrum.
- A light in Asia highlights risk catalysts, US GDP is the key data to watch.
AUD/USD remains depressed around February lows, recently bouncing off 0.7578 to 0.7585, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the aussie pair bears the burden of the risk-off mood and the US dollar’s sustained run-up to the year’s high amid mixed catalysts and weak Treasury yields.
Yields that mattered earlier…
US 10-year Treasury yield dropped for three consecutive days to refresh one-week low the previous day, before consolidating losses on Wednesday closing around 1.612%. However, the US dollar index (DXY) stood firmer around the four-month top following its two-day rally. The greenback earlier tracked US bond moves but have parted ways off-late maybe as traders have other fears than the reflation woes.
Among them, Western tussles with China and the fresh fears of the Sino-American trade war take the front line. Following that, chatters over slower economic recovery out of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic due to the vaccine rejection in certain parts of the world. Also on the negative side could be the risk of tapering the currently easy money policies.
On the contrary, Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), the biggest state population-wise, announced lifting covid restrictions. Further, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) flashed upbeat preliminary activity figures for March. Also on the same side could be comments from the RBA Assistant Governor Guy Debelle who again rejected fears of rate-hike until 2024. It should be noted that American policymakers are voting on the extension of the paycheck program for another two months beyond the scheduled expiry of March 31 and the same is likely to offer a sustained flow of stimulus. Also in chatters is the $3.0 trillion infrastructure stimulus by the Biden administration, which in turn should have favored the risks.
The US data, on the other hand, came out as disappointing and spread fears of slower economic recovery.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks stayed red, with Nasdaq losing the most, whereas commodities and Antipodeans were also on the backfoot. Though, oil benefited from the Suez canal blockage.
Looking forward, the Asian economic calendar is mostly empty today and hence traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse. US Q4 2020 final revision becomes the key data to watch.
Read: The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
Technical analysis
Bearish MACD and a sustained break below 100-day SMA, currently around 0.7615, directs AUD/USD towards the February lows, also the yearly bottom, surrounding 0.7560.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7581
|Today Daily Change
|-28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.7609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7756
|Daily SMA50
|0.7739
|Daily SMA100
|0.7609
|Daily SMA200
|0.7363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7609
|Previous Weekly High
|0.785
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7663
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7514
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.742
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range
It continues to be an uninspired week for spot gold (XAU/USD) markets; the precious metal continues to trade within $1725-$1745ish parameters, with the 21-day moving average, which currently resides around $1732, acting as a magnet to the price action.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.