- AUD/USD awaits a speech by RBA's Lowe that should shed some light.
- The Fed is in a blackout period ahead of the FOMC.
- A 50% mean reversion could unfold in the coming days.
At 0.6827, AUD/USD is trading between a 0.6784 and 0.6854 range but is higher by 0.5% on the first trading day of the week in midday New York trade. However, the pair is significantly higher than the fresh bear cycle low that was printed last week which was the lowest it has been since June 2020, at 0.6682.
Net AUD short positions have moved higher reflecting concerns over the outlook for commodity prices. However, the Aussie is showing some signs of resilience which could be down to the economic rebound from Covid lockdowns, as noted by analysts at Westpac.
''Australia's domestic economy continues to provide the Aussie with support. June business confidence and July consumer sentiment fell but hard data on the likes of retail spending and employment remain consistent with a strong rebound from Covid lockdowns,'' the analysts explained. ''Australian jobs surged 88K in June, slashing the Unemployment Rate from 3.9% to just 3.5%, the lowest since 1974.''
The data was important and the Aussie firmed the sentiment surrounding the reserve Bank of Australia. ''The booming jobs data sparked debate over whether the RBA might speed up the pace of tightening with a 75 basis point cash rate rise in August (especially in the wake of Q2 CPI data on 27 July),'' the analysts explained. However, they are maintaining their call for another 50bp move, to 1.85%. Market pricing is around +55bp. A speech coming up by Governor Lowe should shed some light on the debate.
Eyes on the Fed
As for the US dollar, markets are gearing up for the Federal Reserve meeting on 26-27 July FOMC meeting. The Fed speakers are now in the blackout period and the conclusion from the hawkish rhetoric in statements made by Fed speakers between the last meeting to date is that while US June inflation was even higher than expected, 9.1% year from 8.6% year in May, there is more of a bias of a 74bp move over a 100bp hike. In turn, the US dollar has lost some shine to trade back below 107 on Monday as per the DXY index which measures the greenback vs. a basket of major currencies. It was trading as high as 109.29 in a fresh bull cycle high last week.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The W-formation is a reversion pattern which can be expected to draw in the price to the area around the neckline as illustrated above. In this daily scenario, there are prospects of a retracement to the 38.2% Fibonacci and the 50% mean reversion target thereafter.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|0.6796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6978
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
