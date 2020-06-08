AUD/USD: Bears continue to guard 0.7000 amid escalating Australian-China row

- AUD/USD on the defensive following rejection just above 0.7000.
- Souring Australia-China relations, broad USD bounce weigh.
- A weekly closing below 0.70 is a sign of caution for AUD bulls.
AUD/USD is trying another run to regain the 0.70 handle in European trading, having bounced-off daily lows of 0.6962.
Having failed another attempt to sustain above the 0.7000 psychological level earlier in the Asian session, sellers took over and downed the spot nearly 40-pips to hit a daily low of 0.6962.
The main catalyst behind the fall in the aussie was the souring relationship between close trade partners China and Australia. Beijing accused Australia of endorsing racial discrimination against Asians.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said that it is very disappointing that China remains unresponsive to its weeks-long pleas to ease tensions, which started out after the former called for a coronavirus inquiry on Beijing.
Further, broad-based US dollar recovery, in light of the outstanding US NFP report and mellowing risk tone, dented the sentiment around the major. The US dollar index recovered to 96.97, having hit a daily low of 96.71.
However, the last hour, the resource-linked aussie is attempting a tepid bounce on account of the solid rally staged by oil and gold prices. Oil prices are cheering the OPEC+ oil output cuts extension by a month while gold prices are correcting towards 1700 mark following last Friday’s sell-off.
The focus now remains on the sentiment across the global markets, tied to economic recovery hopes, as investors look to the FOMC decision for a fresh direction in the US dollar.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
A weekly closing below 0.7000 has alarmed the buyers, with the immediate downside seen capped at 0.6961 (5-DMA. The next supports are at 0.6930 (June 5 low) and 0.6900 (round figure). The upside targets are seen at 0.7032 (Dec 2019 high) and 0.7050 (psychological level).
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6635
|Daily SMA50
|0.6451
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7013
|Previous Daily Low
|0.693
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6981
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6962
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7054
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7095
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
