AUD/USD: Bears catch a breather above 0.7200 after November’s heaviest drop

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays depressed near one week low of 0.7222.
  • COVID-19 fears gain momentum and so Sino-American, Aussie-China tussles.
  • Wall Street benchmarks, US 10-year Treasury yields weaken as vaccine hopes fizzle.
  • Light calendar in Asia highlights risk catalysts for fresh impulse, Aussie PM speech eyed.

AUD/USD wavers around 0.7225/30, bouncing off a one-week low of 0.7222, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The aussie pair marked the biggest losses in three weeks the previous day as trading sentiment soured amid worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions in the US and Europe. The tension between the US and China, also among Beijing and Canberra, joined the receding optimism for the COVID-19 vaccine to exert an additional downside burden on the market mood.

Virus woes supersede vaccine hopes…

With the record covid cases in the US, not to forget the highest virus-led deaths since May, the pandemic is worsening in the world’s largest economy. This leads Chicago to follow the footsteps of New York and restrict activities. On the other hand, Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised doubts over vaccine-led complacency and offered additional challenges to the risks.

China regains global attention with its trade/political tussles with America and Australia. After the US warned Beijing, indirectly, over the Hong Kong crackdown during Thursday’s Asian session, the Trump administration prepares to limit investments in the Chinese companies, per Reuters, before a few hours. On the flip side, the dragon nation banned Victorian timber logs.

Economics also dwindle as US inflation for October failed to entertain the markets, neither the Weekly Jobless Claims, whereas Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations grew past market consensus and forecast.

Wall Street benchmarks couldn’t ignore the downbeat market mood while trimming the week’s heavy gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields declined 10 basis points (bps) to 0.885%, the most in more than a week by the end of Thursday’s trading.

Considering a lack of major data/events on the Asian calendar, risk headlines are the major catalysts to watch. Among them, Australian PM Scott Morrison's speech will the key as ABC News cites it carrying a potential vaccine and a plan to reopen the country by Christmas.

Technical analysis

Despite dropping below October’s high of 0.7244, AUD/USD stays above 50-day SMA near 0.7170, which in turn keeps the buyers hopeful. Though, major bulls are less likely to be interested unless witnessing a fresh high of the month, currently 0.7340.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.723
Today Daily Change -49 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.67%
Today daily open 0.7279
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7138
Daily SMA50 0.7175
Daily SMA100 0.714
Daily SMA200 0.682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7319
Previous Daily Low 0.726
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7282
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7253
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7226
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7193
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7312
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7345
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7372

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200

The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread

The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing. 

Gold news

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide

Equities turned red in Europe and America as coronavirus-related concerns weighed. USD/JPY trades near 105.00 as risk turns off.

USD/JPY News

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news

In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.

Read more

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures