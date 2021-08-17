AUD/USD: Bears battle 0.7300 on the way to yearly low after RBA Minutes

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot around intraday low, keeps the previous day’s bearish moves.
- Growing economic fears join geopolitical woes and downbeat data to weigh on the risk-barometer pair.
- US Retail Sales, qualitative factors will be the key drivers to follow for fresh impetus.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low around 0.7320, down 0.16% on a day, during the two-day downtrend by early Tuesday. The Aussie pair recently reacted to the Minute Statement of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest monetary meeting. Also dimming the importance of the RBA Minutes is the market’s attention to the risk catalysts.
The latest RBA minutes highlight the coronavirus impact on the Oz economy while saying, “Recent outbreaks of the delta variant of covid-19 had interrupted the recovery.”
Read: RBA Minutes: Recent outbreaks of the delta variant had interrupted the recovery
Talking about the risk catalysts, the Delta covid variant fears gain major attention due to the stronger characteristics that resist vaccines and lower jabbing. As per the latest covid data, Aussie figures remain elevated near August 2020 levels surrounding 500 daily cases whereas infections in China and the US have been rising towards the early 2021 levels of late.
With the virus resurgence, Aussie confidence in the policymakers seems to have declined. “Faith in the ability of government to handle the COVID-19 outbreak has deteriorated sharply, with the Morrison government, as well as the NSW and Queensland state governments, falling fastest,” said the Financial Review.
Not only the Australian politics but the geopolitical tensions emanating from the Middle East and Sino-American tussles, not to ignore the US-Iran drama, also weigh on the market sentiment. Also on the negative side could be the latest downbeat data from the US and China, suggesting a major challenge to the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
It should be noted that the uncertainty over the next moves of the Fed and cautious sentiment ahead of the US Retail Sales also weigh on the AUD/USD prices of late.
To portray the risk-off mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around 1.26%, down for the third consecutive day, while S&P 500 Futures step back from record top, down 0.18% by the press time.
While the risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat, US Retail Sales for July, expected -0.2% versus +0.6% prior, will be the key, followed by a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an online town hall event, should also be watched closely for clearer direction.
Also read: US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Low expectations, market mood point to a clear reaction
Technical analysis
AUD/USD sellers attack a monthly support line, near 0.7320, before challenging the yearly low around 0.7290-85. Alternatively, 21-DMA close to 0.7365, followed by 0.7410-15 area comprising multiple levels marked since early July, restrict the pair’s short-term recovery moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7326
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7474
|Daily SMA100
|0.7599
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7373
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7339
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7422
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
