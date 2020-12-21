AUD/USD: Bears attack intraday low under 0.7600 as virus woes gain momentum

- AUD/USD stays depressed near day’s low as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades.
- Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown.
- PBOC keeps rate benchmark rates unchanged, US Congress passes one-day stopgap funding.
- Risk headlines remain on the driver’s seat, US stimulus can renew optimism.
AUD/USD prints 0.65% intraday losses while eyeing the day’s low of 0.7564 during early Monday. In doing so, the quote fades recent bounce backed by the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus headlines as the virus woes keep risks heavy in Asia-Pacific.
While following the footsteps of Europe and Turkey, Canada also stops flights from the UK. Headlines from Ontario also suggest Premier Doug Ford is set to announce the lockdown on Monday.
The fears of the virus gained momentum during the weekend as Netherlands and Australia also marked one case each of the covid variant spotted by Britain.
Also weighing the risks could be worries of a no-deal Brexit, or additional lag in the divorce date, as policymakers from the European Union (EU) and the UK are yet to tackle hurdles relating to fisheries and level playing.
On the positive side, US Senate members avoided a government shutdown with a one-day stopgap funding while giving final touches to the COVID-19 stimulus bill. It should also be noted that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) matched wide market expectations while defying any changes to the key one-year and five rates, respectively at 3.65% and 4.65% now.
Against this backdrop, stocks in Asia-Pacific and the S&P 500 Futures mark losses whereas the US dollar index extends recovery moves.
Although official updates over the US aid package may help renew the risk-on mood during the US session, additional fears of the virus can keep the AUD/USD prices heavy.
Technical analysis
10-day SMA near 0.7560 offers immediate support followed by an ascending trend line from November 02, at 0.7540 now. Alternatively, AUD/USD buyers will wait for a fresh high beyond 0.7640 while thinking to return.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.757
|Today Daily Change
|-49 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64%
|Today daily open
|0.7619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.745
|Daily SMA50
|0.7286
|Daily SMA100
|0.7247
|Daily SMA200
|0.6929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.763
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7582
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7601
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7686
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3350, UK PM Johnson’s COBRA meeting eyed
GBP/USD clings to weekly lows around 1.3350 ahead of the London open. The Brexit impasse, a new strain of coronavirus-led lockdown and a growing list of countries placing travel bans from the UK weigh on the pound. UK PM Johnson's emergency COBRA meeting awaited.
Gold buyers flirt with $1,900, 100-day SMA guards immediate upside
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session while trading close to $1900. The yellow metal keeps the last week’s upside break of 50-day SMA while defying pullback moves portrayed on Friday.
AUD/USD: Bears eye 0.7550 as virus woes gain momentum
AUD/USD stays pressured, eyeing 0.7550, as US stimulus-backed risk-on fades. Canada follows Europe, Turkey to ban flights from the UK, Ontario up for a lockdown. PBOC keeps rates unchanged. Risk sentiment remains sour amid escalating coronavirus concerns.
New Covid Strain, Brexit trade deadline
After the weekend’s news that London and many other parts of the UK have been plunged into tier 4 lockdowns, that a new Covid strain is rampant in London and the South East, that a growing number of countries are closing their boarders to UK flights ...
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.