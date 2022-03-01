AUD/USD bears are moving in, but face resistance as bulls buy into commodity price related opportunities

- AUD/USD sliding in broad risk-off, but there are prospects of higher prices to come in AUD.
- Ukraine crisis is impacting risk again on Tuesday, sending stocks into a sea of red.
- Commodities could be supportive of AUD longer term.
AUD/USD is suffering a risk-off day on Tuesday as the Ukraine crisis reverberates throughout commodity and financial markets. The unknown is a major risk which is seeing a flight to safety with both US and EU bond yields dropping like a stone and global equities in a sea of red.
It's been another rough session for European stocks which have just closed down about 2.4% as the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which is spiralling into huge concerns for global markets.
In equities, the canary in the mine was with the fall in European banks on Tuesday that came as traders dramatically scaled down their expectations of monetary tightening from the European Central Bank. The yield of Germany's Bund went back to negative territory with a dramatic drop of 25 basis points and that is sending a message that there will be negative ramifications for nations in closer proximity to the war.
This potentially leaves the Aussie in good stead which is proving resilient as high commodity prices and strength in the domestic economy provides a buffer against geopolitical tensions. Australia as a net energy exporter is set to gain from higher commodity prices, with liquefied natural gas and coal up sharply, while wheat, nickel, aluminium and iron ore are all firm.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept interest rates steady at 0.1% after a monthly policy meeting. However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe cited the war in Ukraine as a new source of global uncertainty and said the bank would be patient before raising interest rates. The markets have pushed out a first hike to July from June, and removed one rate rise from this year to imply four increases to 1.0% by Christmas.
However, analysts at Rabobank argue that, in their view, ''commodity exports offer the Australia economy good insulation and should provide support to the AUD/USD. ''
''The strength of commodity prices combined with Australia’s much improved current account position suggests that there is good reason to expect AUD/USD to break with its traditional role of ‘higher risk’ G10 currency. We have retained our year-end forecast of AUD/USD0.74.''
EUR/AUD shorts are mounting up
Meanwhile, vs the euro, AUD could do far better considering the contagion risks of the war to the eurozone. Bloomberg is reporting that some Chinese state-owned banks have advised power plants and steelmakers to look for alternatives to Russian coal and this could reduce increased revenues streams for Australia and increase its trade surplus, supportive to AUD. Meanwhile, traders have dramatically scaled down their expectations of monetary tightening from the European Central Bank. The yield of Germany's Bund has fallen into negative territory with a dramatic drop of 25 basis points. A canary in the mine is in the fall in European banks on Tuesday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7254
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7183
|Daily SMA100
|0.7239
|Daily SMA200
|0.7333
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7286
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7237
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7207
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh lows near 1.1100
EUR/USD accelerated its decline and trades near the 1.1100 level, its lowest since June 2020 as financial markets entered panic mode. The Russian invasion of Ukraine escalates to unimaginable levels with no signs of peace talks having a chance.
GBP/USD gives up to fears, plunges below 1.3350
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure during US trading hours, unable to resist ruling risk aversion. Decreasing odds for a BOE’s rate hike undermined further the British Pound.
Gold bulls pushing gold above $1,930.00
Gold met buyers amid a souring market mood and surged to a daily high of $1,934.93 a troy ounce, pressuring such a high at the time being. The war escalation triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to push investors into safety.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos rally fizzles, Russian aggression weighs on investors
BTC completes bullish entry that signals a renewed bullish expansion phase. ETH was threatened by a massive bearish continuation setup. XRP teased bulls with a breakout similar to Bitcoin’s.
AMC Entertainment surges higher ahead of quarterly earnings report
NYSE:AMC investors are likely surprised to see that the meme stock managed to gain 11.9% during the month of February. The stock has been in a downturn for the past six months.