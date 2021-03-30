AUD/USD: Bearish head-and-shoulders pattern appears as a work in progress – DBS Bank

AUD/USD is correcting lower after peaking recently at 0.8007, but downside momentum ebbs as the aussie approaches the early February lows of 0.7564. A bearish head-and-shoulders pattern appears as a work in progress pattern, but further declines require momentum best fuelled by a decline in iron ore prices, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, informs.
Key quotes
“Technically, what is driving the decline appears to be two-fold – the inability of the mid-March advance to rally past 0.7849 (given the importance of the prior 0.7838 resistance pivot), and a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern has come to the fore. The latter pattern is in play as long as AUD does not push right through the 0.7802, 0.7835 shoulder points.”
“The reluctance to push right under 0.7564 means the right-hand shoulder of the pattern is a work in progress. This pattern would be in validation mode only (thus conditional) if AUD shows determined momentum under its 0.7650 neckline, and would start to target an attack at 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7378 and robust support down at 0.7339 (pattern target).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
