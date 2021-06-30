AUD/USD battles near 0.7520 on USD gains and risk-off mood

By Rekha Chauhan
  • AUD/USD manages to gain some traction post mixed China PMI.
  • US dollar retreats from the higher levels and remains elevated.
  • AUD remains vulnerable to market volatility and trade tensions with China.

AUD/USD pares some of the previous session’s low on  Tuesday in the initial European trading hours. The pair opened lower and rebounded to the daily highs in 20 pips movement.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7521, up 0.13% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) stands at 92.03 with almost unchanged since the Asian session began. Investors turns to safe haven assets amid concerns over the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant. 

Meanwhile, US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that the central bank might start talking about tapering to make room for raising interest rates in late 2022.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar is weighed down amid risk aversion after a fresh lockdown imposed in some Australian cities. On the domestic data front, the Private Sector Credit rose 0.4% in May compared to the previous month’s reading at 0.2% gains.
 
In addition to that, China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came at 50.9 in June, slightly above the market forecast but lower than the previous month’s reading at 51. The Non Manufacturing PMI lowered to 53.5 in June, much lower than May's reading at 55.5.

The PMI readings remained above the 50 mark, which indicates a  slower pace of growth and separates from contraction on a monthly basis.

As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance in the short term.

On the economic docket, US ADP Employment Change data watched over to gauge the market sentiment.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7517
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.7511
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7639
Daily SMA50 0.7711
Daily SMA100 0.7717
Daily SMA200 0.7565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7571
Previous Daily Low 0.7506
Previous Weekly High 0.7617
Previous Weekly Low 0.7477
Previous Monthly High 0.7892
Previous Monthly Low 0.7674
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7546
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7488
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7465
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7424
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7553
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7594
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7617

 


 

