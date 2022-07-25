- AUD/USD remains pressured amid growing recession fears.
- Expectations of a 75 bps RBA rate hike could rise on hotter Australian inflation.
- The aussie remains capped between 21 and 50 DMAs, as Fed remains in focus.
AUD/USD is consolidating the rebound from near the 0.6880 region, although remains under pressure amid broad risk-aversion.
Investors fret over a probable recession worldwide, as major central banks pledge to bring inflation under control by delivering bigger rate hikes.
Growing economic slowdown concerns offset 75 bps RBA rate hike expectations that could be ramped up should this week’s Australian inflation data come in hotter than expected.
Traders also await the much-awaited Fed rate hike decision for fresh dollar valuations. In the meantime, the aussie digest the comments from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as he requested China to remove its trade sanctions against Australia, in an effort to repair the fractured relationship.
From a short-term technical perspective, AUD/USD is retreating from monthly highs after running into a major 50-Daily Moving Averages (DMA) resistance at 0.6975 last Friday.
Bears now target the horizontal 21 DMA at 0.6845 should the daily low of 0.6879 give way.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south to attack the midline, justifying the renewed downside.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
If the 21 DMA is taken out on a sustained basis, then a drop towards 0.6800 cannot be ruled out.
Further south, the July 18 low of 0.6787 will be put to test by AUD sellers.
AUD/USD: Additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6903
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.6931
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6843
|Daily SMA50
|0.6975
|Daily SMA100
|0.714
|Daily SMA200
|0.7188
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6978
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6805
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.706
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD price holds steady above 1.0200 ahead of German IFO
EURUSD price is holding the bounce above 1.0200 amid a cautious mood. ECB’s Lagarde pledges to continue rate hikes until inflation falls back to 2%. The US dollar stalls the bounce, focus now shifts to the German IFO survey.
GBP/USD aims to overstep 1.2000 as DXY sees more pain, Fed policy in focus
GBP/USD is eying to surpass 1.2000 as DXY turns weaker on expectations of a slowdown in the US. The Fed is likely to announce a consecutive rate hike by 75 bps this week. Lower UK Retail Sales data may result in slippage in sterling.
Gold bulls look to $1,741 and $1,750 ahead of Fed
Gold finds renewed demand as the critical Fed week kicks in. Gold price is fluctuating between losses and gains so far this Monday, as investors remain on a cautious footing ahead of this week’s Fed rate hike decision and the US Q2 GDP release.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier. If bears take control of BTC, things could reflect the same for Ripple and other altcoins as well.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!