AUD/USD barely moves in response to weaker-than-expected Aussie exports

AUD/USD sees little action despite a below-forecast Aussie trade data for September.

RBA is likely to maintain the status quo on Tuesday.

The central bank may set the stage for the November rate cut.

The US dollar is trading weak across the board, keeping AUD/USD bid above 0.7180.

AUD/USD continues to trade in green near 0.7185, with investors paying little attention to the dismal Aussie trade data released at 01:30 GMT.

Australia's trade surplus narrowed sharply to A$ 2,643 million in September versus expectations for a rise to A$ 5,154 million from August's $4,294 million. The outbound shipments or exports fell by 4.2% in September following August's 2% contraction, while imports rose 2% compared to August's 7% slide.

So far, however, the dismal trade data has failed to elicit a reaction from the Aussie dollar pairs. That's possibly due to caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision due at 03:30 GMT and broad-based weakness in the US dollar.

The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates and other policy tools unchanged; it may set the stage for a rate next month.

Major investment banks foresee the bank cutting interest rates to a new record low of 0.10% from 0.25% in November.

The US dollar is on the defensive, courtesy of President Trump's progress on health and renewed expectations for Washington's fiscal deal.

The AUD/USD pair jumped 0.25% on Monday, reversing losses seen on Friday. Markets turned risk-averse in the second half of the last week, pushing the safe-haven USD higher after Trump said he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus. The news boosted political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.

Technical levels

Resistance: 0.7208 (50-day simple moving average), 0.7264 (descending trendline hurdle)

Support: 0.7169 (session low), 0.7131 (Oct. 2 low).