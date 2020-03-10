AUD/USD barely moves in response to below-forecast China PPI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD sees little action post-China inflation data release. 
  • The PPI fell more than expected in February while CPI growth missed estimates. 
  • Fed rate cut bets and potential risk recovery may bode well for the Aussie. 

AUD/USD remains sidelined near session lows after a below-forecast China inflation data. 

The Producer Price Index fell by 0.4% year-on-year in February versus expectations for a 0.3% drop and down from the previous month's 0.1% reading. Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index rose 5.2% as expected, following January's 5.4% rise.  

The data hit the wires at 01:30 GMT, but so far, it has failed to move the needle on the Aussie dollar, a proxy for China. 

The AUD/USD pair fell from 0.6613 to 0.6573 ahead of the inflation data and was last seen trading around 0.6580. The losses seen before China's data were likely fueled by the dismal National Australia Bank Business Confidence and Business Conditions number. 

Currently, the Aussie dollar is showing resilience to below-forecast PPI or factory-gate prices, possibly because the deterioration was expected due to coronavirus outbreak. 

The market looks to have priced in much of the bad news on the China front and is currently focused on developments in the US. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 50 basis points next week, as financial conditions have deteriorated to levels last seen in 2009. 

As a result, the AUD/USD pair could find bids, more so, as the S&P 500 futures are currently reporting over 2% gains. However, if the stocks extend Monday's decline, the pair could feel the pull of gravity. 

The 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6582
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.6587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6632
Daily SMA50 0.6754
Daily SMA100 0.6805
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6686
Previous Daily Low 0.6311
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid risk-off in Asian equities

AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid risk-off in Asian equities

AUD/USD extends losses towards 0.6550 amid downbeat NAB Business Survey, Chinese PPI figures and risk-off action in the Asian equities. Broad-based US dollar rebound alongside the US Treasury yields appears to further weigh down on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY fades a bounce above 103.50 amid negative Japanese stocks

USD/JPY fades a bounce above 103.50 amid negative Japanese stocks

USD/JPY is fading the post-flash crash bounce above 103.50 and now tests the 103 level, despite the rebound in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the losses in the Japanese equities drag the spot lower. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion

Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.

Gold News

WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures