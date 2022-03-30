- AUD/USD bulls are running into a ceiling of resistance as commodities rise.
- The Ukraine crisis is intensifying, pressuring oil prices higher again.
AUD/USD has been stuck in a tight range on the day as the price attempts to move higher to test the resistance on the daily chart, but without conviction so far. At the time of writing, AID/USD is trading at 0.7508 and has chopped between 0.7502 and 0.7536 range so far.
The commodities markets have been given another boost by the prospects of the Ukraine crisis dragging on for longer. The prospects of a cease-fire have been dashed by the latest comments by key officials involved in the war.
The Kremlin on Wednesday has said there was no sign of a breakthrough yet. Ramzan Kadyrov, who is a powerful head of the Russia's republic of Chechnya, said on Wednesday that Moscow would make no concessions in its war in Ukraine and that Kremlin negotiator Vladimir Medinsky had been wrong to suggest otherwise.
Both the Ukraine Defence Ministry and the Polish Deputy Prime Minister crossed the wires and stated that Russia is preparing for a new attack in Ukraine. All indications are that we are facing a long war, Aljazeera Tweeted, quoting the Polish PM. A Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesperson expressed a view that the Russian military continues to aim to take control of Mariupol, a strategic city in the east, saying that a major withdrawal is not taking place, and Russia is ready to resume attacks.
Indeed, on Wednesday, Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv and the US administration had warned on Tuesday they were sceptical of Russia’s vow to curtail its military assault on Ukraine, ending the day with a note of caution after hours of peace talks between the two sides appeared to make some headway.
As a consequence, equities ticked down and oil bounced as doubts grew over Russia’s intentions in Ukraine. The Thomson Reuters CRB Index rallied 2.2% with West Texas Intermediate crude in the spot market breaking $108bbl in New York trade. This in turn is supporting the Aussie.
Market pricing remains very responsive to sudden shifts in sentiment and the onset of quarter and month-end is an additional hurdle for markets to contend with. The end of the week's data will be important in this regard to determine whether the US dollar can continue to run higher on both positive economic data and central bank prospects in the face of higher interest rates and a wave of mounting inflation pressures.
On Friday, US Nonfarm Payrolls data will take centre stage as a meanwhile distraction to the Ukraine crisis this Friday. ''Employment likely continued to advance in March following two strong reports averaging +580k in Jan and Feb,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
''That said, we expect some of that boost to fizzle, though to a still firm job growth pace of +350k. Indeed, job gains should lead to a new drop in the unemployment rate to a post-COVID low of 3.7%. We also expect wage growth to slow to a still firm 0.3% MoM pace.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is testing the resistance in the daily chart but is yet to move in to mitigate that imbalance from the bullish rally on the daily chart. Therefore, the bears will be looking for a move to test at least 38.% Fibonacci retracement area that correlated with the prior resistance at the start of March near 0.74 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday