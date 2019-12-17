AUD/USD back below 0.6850 after limited recovery

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Australian dollar holds to losses against the US dollar on Tuesday. 
  • AUD/USD about to test the short-term uptrend line near 0.6835. 

The AUD/USD pair trimmed losses after the beginning of the American  session but the move higher was limited and it is back below 0.6850. 

USD gets stronger 

The recovery from 0.6837 peaked at 0.6856. A stronger US dollar limited the move higher of the AUD/USD pair that dropped back below 0.6850. As of writing trades at 0.6845, looking again toward daily lows. 

The recent move lower took place amid a rebound in the DXY from 97.00 to 97.20 and also amid higher US yields and after US data. The optimism in Wall Street failed to boost the demand for commodity currencies. The Dow Jones is up 0.25% and the Nasdaq 0.10%-.

Earlier today the Australian dollar was among the worst performers but it managed to recover some ground against currencies like the Kiwi. The minutes of the latest minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia weakened the Aussie. According to analyst at TD Securities, the minutes “have increased expectations of a Q1 rate cut. Markets are priced around 60% for a cut, though we note AUD short positioning sits at extremes relative to the G10.”

Testing key support 

The slide today was capped by an uptrend line from November lows at 0.6835. Also around 0.6545/55 there is an horizontal support are. A firm break under 0.6830 would leave AUD/USD vulnerable to more losses. The next support might be seen at 0.6800/05. 

On the upside, above 0.6860 the AUD/USD would improve the short-term outlook. The next resistance is located at 0.6895 (weekly high) and 0.6925.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6855
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 0.6886
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6823
Daily SMA50 0.6828
Daily SMA100 0.6806
Daily SMA200 0.6909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6899
Previous Daily Low 0.6867
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6879
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6869
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band. 

Gold News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures