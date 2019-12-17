AUD/USD back below 0.6850 after limited recovery

- Australian dollar holds to losses against the US dollar on Tuesday.
- AUD/USD about to test the short-term uptrend line near 0.6835.
The AUD/USD pair trimmed losses after the beginning of the American session but the move higher was limited and it is back below 0.6850.
USD gets stronger
The recovery from 0.6837 peaked at 0.6856. A stronger US dollar limited the move higher of the AUD/USD pair that dropped back below 0.6850. As of writing trades at 0.6845, looking again toward daily lows.
The recent move lower took place amid a rebound in the DXY from 97.00 to 97.20 and also amid higher US yields and after US data. The optimism in Wall Street failed to boost the demand for commodity currencies. The Dow Jones is up 0.25% and the Nasdaq 0.10%-.
Earlier today the Australian dollar was among the worst performers but it managed to recover some ground against currencies like the Kiwi. The minutes of the latest minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia weakened the Aussie. According to analyst at TD Securities, the minutes “have increased expectations of a Q1 rate cut. Markets are priced around 60% for a cut, though we note AUD short positioning sits at extremes relative to the G10.”
Testing key support
The slide today was capped by an uptrend line from November lows at 0.6835. Also around 0.6545/55 there is an horizontal support are. A firm break under 0.6830 would leave AUD/USD vulnerable to more losses. The next support might be seen at 0.6800/05.
On the upside, above 0.6860 the AUD/USD would improve the short-term outlook. The next resistance is located at 0.6895 (weekly high) and 0.6925.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6855
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6886
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6823
|Daily SMA50
|0.6828
|Daily SMA100
|0.6806
|Daily SMA200
|0.6909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6867
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears
The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.