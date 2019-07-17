AUD/USD: Australian economy and jobs data back in focus

- AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7022 between a range of 0.6996 and 0.7024.
- AUD/USD stalling in the July recovery at prior resistance.
AUD/USD is held up in its advance as markets dial down the prospects of deeper Federal Reserve cuts. The Fed seems most likely to cut rates once by 25bp in 2019 and then leave rates on hold through 2020 rather than embarking on a series of rate cuts.
There have been three rate cuts priced into futures markets by end-2019 which would entail the Fed undoing nearly all of the tightening enacted in 2018, which now seems quite unlikely unless the US economy slows down much more sharply than we (and the Fed) currently anticipate. Data of late has supported a less dovish bias.
The focus in the immediate future, eyes now turns back to the Australian economy and jobs data. "We anticipate some give back in June from May's election driven boost to employment. We forecast +5k for headline Jun employment, the participation rate to remain at 66% and the unemployment rate to remain at 5.2%. The risk is for the unemployment rate to edge higher should more people be looking for work," analysts at TD Securities explained.
AUD/USD levels
On a technical basis, AUD/USD is approaching a very tough band of resistance, namely 0.7048/91, noted analysts at Commerzbank:
"This is the May high and the July high so far, the 200-day ma and the downtrend. It is likely to hold the initial test and we note the 13 counts on the intraday charts, we would allow for failure here and a near term slide lower. Further up resistance can be spotted at the 0.7207 February high. The 0.6911 10th July low guards underlying support at 0.6865 the 17th May low and the mid June low at 0.6832."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure
Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.