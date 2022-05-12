Analysts at CIBC forecast the AUD/USD pair at 0.72 by the end of the second quarter, and at 0.75 by the third quarter. They see the Reserve Bank of Australia rising at least another 150bps of tightening by year-end.
Key Quotes:
“The RBA has moved to suggest it is “committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time. ” The switch to policy front loading is partly a function of the substantive uptick in the inflation profile contained in the Statement on Monetary Policy.”
“As prices are now expected to reach 6% by year-end, the bank deemed it necessary to act aggressively. The central bank has become increasingly wary of inflation expectations becoming de-anchored.”
“Beyond the expected uptick in headline prices, the continued tightening in the labour market also supports tighter monetary policy, and we look for at least another 150bps of tightening by year-end. An unemployment rate below 4% underlines the need for additional tightening. After hiking this month, the market is currently pricing more than 35bps of tightening for the 7 June meeting.”
“We continue to view the AUD as undervalued versus supportive terms of trade and long-term interest rate differentials. However, rising external headwinds, linked to rising Chinese concerns, suggest AUD bulls may need to be patient.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD seems to have steadied near 1.0400 in the early American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, the greenback struggles to continue to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2200, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD has managed to recover from the multi-year low it touched below 1.2200 earlier in the day, supported by the modest improvement witnessed in risk mood. The pair, however, stays in negative territory and remains on track to post its lowest daily close since May 2020.
Gold retreats below $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,830 in the second half of the day. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar preserves its strength after mixed PPI data and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
AMD shares buoyed in mid-morning trade after initial fall
AMD stock is trying its best at a turnaround. The much-watched semiconductor stock opened all the way down at $83.27 at the open but one hour in has made its way back to $86.92, a lost of just 1.1%.