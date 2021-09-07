AUD/USD attacks 0.7400 amid USD rebound, shrugs off hawkish RBA

- AUD/USD remains heavy as US dollar tracks yields higher amid risk-on mood.
- RBA stands pat on OCR but continues with its tapering plans.
- The aussie looks set to test 50-DMA support if 0.7400 caves in.
AUD/USD is threatening the 0.7400 level in the European session, extending its retreat from two-month highs of 0.7479 reached last Friday.
The corrective pullback remains at full steam, courtesy of the upbeat market mood, which further fuelled the rally in the Treasury yields, in turn, aiding the US dollar’s rebound.
Additionally, firmer Treasury yields dull the aussie’s attractiveness as a higher-yielding asset.
The dynamics in the yields and the greenback dominate alongside the market sentiment, outweighing the hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision.
Disappointing the doves, the RBA said that it will continue with its taper plans while brushing aside the Delta covid strain impact as temporary. The Australian central bank, however, left the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at a record low of 0.10% this month.
Looking ahead, investors fade the US NFP effect on the American dollar amid a data-scarce calendar. Therefore, the return of the US traders will be eyed for fresh trading cues on the major. Wall Street is set to reopen on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD is looking to extend its correction towards the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 0.7370 if the 0.7400 support area yields in. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but holds above the midline, suggesting that the recent uptrend remains intact. Should the 50-DMA hold the price could rebound towards the 0.7450 level, above which the two-month highs at 0.7479 could get retested.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD additional levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7407
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|0.744
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7305
|Daily SMA50
|0.7373
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7462
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7426
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7478
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7284
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.746
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7497
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1900 amid upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is falling back towards 1.1850, as the US dollar moves higher in tandem with the Treasury yields amid a better mood. ECB hawks brace for Thursday, falling covid cases add to the market’s optimism. Eurozone GDP revision, German ZEW Survey awaited.
GBPUSD drops towards 1.3800 amid USD rebound, BOE's Saunders
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, as the US dollar strengthens with yields. The cable shrugs off hawkish comments from the BOE policymaker Saunders and fresh Brexit optimism. The focus remains on the USD price-action amid a light data docket.
XAU/USD corrects further to test 100-DMA amid firmer yields
Amid a data light docket and return of full markets on Tuesday, gold price is extending its corrective pullback from two-month highs of $1834.
Solana, Ethereum dominate crypto inflows as institutional demand for altcoins skyrocket
Cryptocurrency investment products witnessed an inflow of $98 million last week, marking the third consecutive week, indicating that investor sentiment has continued to be positive. Solana witnessed a record in inflows last week, doubling its total inflows year-to-date.
Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?
Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support.