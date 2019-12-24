- Firmer equities and gold prices provide support to the Aussie.
- The US will publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, seen at 9 in December.
- AUD/USD short-term bullish but capped by strong static resistance area around 0.6930.
The Australian dollar is the best performer against the greenback, holding on to higher ground above the 0.6900 level. The AUD/USD pair is confined to a tight intraday range amid the Christmas holiday keeping most major markets closed.
A stronger gold, which trades at around $1.490 a troy ounce, and Wall Street flirting with all-time highs, provide support to the commodity-linked currency. Easing tensions between the US and China ever since announcing phase one of the trade deal, adds to the positive tone of the Australian currency.
US markets will open their doors today but are due to an early close. The American macroeconomic calendar will offer the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, foreseen at 9 from -1 in the previous month.
The AUD/USD pair, however, is unable to extend gains beyond the 0.6930 price zone, a level that was unable to surpass ever since breaking below it in July. The pair has broken a long-term descendant trend line coming from January 2018 high this month, which further adds to the bullish case.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6845
|Daily SMA50
|0.6841
|Daily SMA100
|0.681
|Daily SMA200
|0.6904
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6892
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6908
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6863
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
