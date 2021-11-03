AUD/USD at risk of further selling pressure if Fed delivers hawkish surprise

- AUD/USD is probing two-week lows in the lower-0.7400s, but remains close to its 21DMA.
- FX markets are calm ahead of the Fed; if they are hawkish, AUD could be an underperformer.
AUD/USD printed fresh two-week lows under the 0.7420 level in recent trade but has since rebounded a little and continues to trade fairly close to its 21-day moving average at 0.7428. FX markets are likely to mostly remain calm in the coming hours given the proximity of arguably the most important Fed policy announcement yet this year at 1800GMT. Fundamental catalysts for the Aussie have been light on Wednesday; Australian Housing Approvals in September saw a sharp 4.3% MoM drop due to lockdowns, but any woes were outweighed by a better than expected Chinese Caixin Service PMI report for the month of October, that saw the headline index rising to 53.8 from the flash estimate of 53.1.
If the Fed is hawkish in terms of its tone on inflation (i.e. sees upside inflation risks growing, risk that inflation is more persistent than initially thought…), AUD would be one of the G10 currencies more at risk of succumbing to the US dollar’s advances, some FX strategists have reasoned. That’s because the RBA was out earlier this week emphasising that it will not be hiking rates in 2022, rather the first hike is likely not until 2023 or even 2024, meaning the bank is likely to fall well behind the Fed with regards to monetary policy normalisation. Note that three-month eurodollar futures for June 2022 currently trade at 99.58 (versus futures for this month trading at 99.83), implying that a 25bps rate hike is pretty much fully priced in by the end of Q2 2022. Based on the same logic, currencies whose central banks are ahead of the Fed in terms of monetary normalisation, like NZD, NOK, GBP and CAD are likely to hold up better in the scenario that the Fed does deliver a hawkish surprise.
In the above-outlined scenario, AUD/USD could see an exacerbation of recent losses and move below the 0.7400 level and towards 0.7350, where the 50DMA resides, would be on the cards. Technicians continue to cite AUD/USD’s recent failure to break above the 200DMA recently in the 0.7550 area as a bearish near-term indicator.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1600 on dovish ECB commentary, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.1600 on Wednesday as the dovish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials limit the common currency's upside. Investors await ISM Services PMI data ahead of Fed's policy announcements.
GBP/USD retreats from session highs, trades below mid-1.3600s
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3700 during the European session but lost its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements and Brexit jitters cap the pair's upside.
Gold drops below $1,770 on pre-Fed dollar strength
Gold came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session with the upbeat ADP employment data from the US providing a boost to the greenback. Investors await the Fed's monetary policy announcements.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Fed is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Fed officials have been preparing markets for six months and should act despite slowing GDP and employment. Powell’s comments will set market direction.