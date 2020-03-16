AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie trading in 12-year lows ahead of RBA Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is under selling pressure as the US dollar remains strong.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6100 support.
  • Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Meeting Minutes to be released at 00:30 GMT this Tuesday. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
 
The aussie remains extremely vulnerable near 12-year lows while trading well below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Meeting Minutes will be released at 00:30 GMT this Tuesday. 
 
 
 

AUD/USD four-hour chart

 
 
AUD/USD is under strong selling pressure below the 0.6200 figure and the main SMAs. Bears are in control as DXY remains supported despite the 100bps rate cut by the Fed. Sellers would want to break below the 0.6100 level followed by the 0.6030 and 0.5950 levels on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near the 0.6135, 0.6153 and the 0.6172 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 0.6135, 0.6153, 0.6172
Support: 0.6100, 0.6030, 0.5950
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6112
Today Daily Change -0.0113
Today Daily Change % -1.82
Today daily open 0.6225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.656
Daily SMA50 0.6704
Daily SMA100 0.6786
Daily SMA200 0.6819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6326
Previous Daily Low 0.6122
Previous Weekly High 0.6686
Previous Weekly Low 0.6122
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6248
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6122
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.602
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5918
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6327
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6429
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6531

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led

EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led

The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains in the 1.1170 price zone, despite the greenback appreciated sharply against most rivals. Wall Street had another Black Monday despite Fed’s massive stimulus measures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged

A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.

GBP/USD News

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus

Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500

Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows. 

Gold News

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight

Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures