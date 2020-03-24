AUD/USD Asia Price Forecast: Aussie rebounds from 13-year’s lows, challenges 0.6000 big figure

  • AUD/USD is benefiting from the uptick and gold, USD weakness and the better market mood. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.6000 big figure. 
 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
 
The aussie is rebounding from 13-year’s lows as the uptick in gold, relative USD weakness and the better stock market mood is helping AUD/USD picking up some steam. The correction could accelerate further especially on a break above the 0.6000 handle en route towards 0.6300 and potentially 0.6500 if the bears don’t decide to step in before. Support can be seen near 0.5800, 0.5700 and 0.5500 price levels.  
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5958
Today Daily Change 0.0119
Today Daily Change % 2.04
Today daily open 0.5839
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6326
Daily SMA50 0.6582
Daily SMA100 0.6725
Daily SMA200 0.6788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5846
Previous Daily Low 0.57
Previous Weekly High 0.6307
Previous Weekly Low 0.5509
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.565
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5599
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.589
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5941
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6036

 

 

