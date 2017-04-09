AUD/USD appears consolidative near term – UOB

AUD/USD appears consolidative near term – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remains neutral on the Aussie Dollar in the near term, expecting to trade between 0.7900 and 0.8040 in the next 1-3 weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD gapped lower this morning, opened at 0.7939, well below last Friday’s NY close of 0.7972. The down-move was quickly reversed and the current rebound from the low has scope to extend higher, even though a clear break above 0.8000 seems unlikely (next resistance at 0.8020). Support is at 0.7950 ahead of the low seen earlier this morning near 0.7930”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While AUD dipped below the rising trend-line support last Thursday with low of 0.7872, it did not close below the trend-line (condition for a bearish shift was not met). The subsequent strong rebound from the low has not only eased the downward pressure but has shifted it slightly to the upside. That said, the neutral phase that started more than 2 weeks ago is still deemed as intact. However, AUD is more likely to trade sideways for now even though the immediate bias is for a probe higher towards the top of the expected 0.7900/0.8040 consolidation range”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.