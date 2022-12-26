AUD/USD aims to shift business above 0.6720 on flat core US PCE Inflation data

- AUD/USD is looking to shift its operations above 0.6720 on lower US inflation expectations.
- A decline in demand for durable goods will further trim the core inflation price index.
- The US Dollar Index is expected to remain sideways due to lower volume impacted by the holiday season.
The AUD/USD pair attempts to shift its auction profile above the immediate resistance of 0.6720 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is increasing on a flat core United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Inflation data. Risk sentiment has turned positive as a decline in the US inflation indicator has secured expectations for a less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in CY2023.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) oscillates in a range of 104.30-104.40 amid less trading activity due to the holiday season. The US Dollar is expected to display a volatility contraction amid the unavailability of a potential trigger ahead. Therefore, investors will keep an eye on macroeconomic activities for further guidance.
Meanwhile, S&P500 revived on Friday on lower US PCE-Price Index data. The headline US PCE data landed at 5.5%, higher than the expectations of 5.3% but lower than the prior release of 6.1%. While the core PCE data remained in line with expectations. The economic data landed at 4.7%, lower than the previous release of 5.0%. This has supported expectations of a small rate hike by the Fed. At the same time, the 10-year US Treasury yields remained sideways, around 3.75%.
Apart from the softer US PCE data, a significant decline in Durable Goods Orders has raised red flags for the US Dollar. The economic data contracted by 2.1%, while the street expected a contraction of 0.6%. A decline in demand for durable goods will trim the core inflation price index further ahead.
Meanwhile, Australia’s credit growth is creating worries for the Australian Dollar. A note from ANZ Bank claims that “Private sector credit grew 0.5% m/m in November, in line with market expectations. This is another sign of economic caution as higher interest rates and inflation bite households and businesses. Our new forecasts show a sharper slowdown in economic growth through 2023.”
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6712
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6737
|Daily SMA50
|0.6601
|Daily SMA100
|0.6657
|Daily SMA200
|0.6881
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6767
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6615
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.