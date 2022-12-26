AUD/USD aims to shift business above 0.6720 on flat core US PCE Inflation data

AUD/USD is looking to shift its operations above 0.6720 on lower US inflation expectations.

A decline in demand for durable goods will further trim the core inflation price index.

The US Dollar Index is expected to remain sideways due to lower volume impacted by the holiday season.

The AUD/USD pair attempts to shift its auction profile above the immediate resistance of 0.6720 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is increasing on a flat core United States Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Inflation data. Risk sentiment has turned positive as a decline in the US inflation indicator has secured expectations for a less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in CY2023.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) oscillates in a range of 104.30-104.40 amid less trading activity due to the holiday season. The US Dollar is expected to display a volatility contraction amid the unavailability of a potential trigger ahead. Therefore, investors will keep an eye on macroeconomic activities for further guidance.

Meanwhile, S&P500 revived on Friday on lower US PCE-Price Index data. The headline US PCE data landed at 5.5%, higher than the expectations of 5.3% but lower than the prior release of 6.1%. While the core PCE data remained in line with expectations. The economic data landed at 4.7%, lower than the previous release of 5.0%. This has supported expectations of a small rate hike by the Fed. At the same time, the 10-year US Treasury yields remained sideways, around 3.75%.

Apart from the softer US PCE data, a significant decline in Durable Goods Orders has raised red flags for the US Dollar. The economic data contracted by 2.1%, while the street expected a contraction of 0.6%. A decline in demand for durable goods will trim the core inflation price index further ahead.

Meanwhile, Australia’s credit growth is creating worries for the Australian Dollar. A note from ANZ Bank claims that “Private sector credit grew 0.5% m/m in November, in line with market expectations. This is another sign of economic caution as higher interest rates and inflation bite households and businesses. Our new forecasts show a sharper slowdown in economic growth through 2023.”