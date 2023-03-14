AUD/USD aims to recapture 0.6700 as worries for bigger Fed rate hikes fade

- AUD/USD is looking to recapture the immediate resistance of 0.6700 as the risk-on impulse solidifies.
- The Fed would be lighter on interest rates to safeguard the interest of investors and to restore consumer confidence.
- RBA Lowe will continue its policy-tightening spell for the 11th time without focusing on SVB collapse.
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways auction around 0.6685 in the early Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6700 as investors are not worried anymore for fears of bigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
An anticipated decline in the United States inflation, higher Unemployment Rate, lower-than-expected increase in Average Earnings, and the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse indicate that the Fed would be lighter on interest rates to safeguard the interest of investors and to restore consumer confidence.
S&P500 futures are showing a marginal correction after a super-bullish Tuesday, portraying a minor long-liquidation amid an overall risk-on mood. However, Moody’s Investors Service cut its view on the entire banking system to negative from stable, as reported by CNBC. Credit rating firms cited it as a “rapidly deteriorating operating environment” despite regulators’ efforts to safeguard the interest of depositors and institutions that were hit with liquidity issues.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has managed to safeguard the 103.60 support, however, the downside seems likely as the risk-appetite theme is getting more traction. Meanwhile, the alpha provided on 10-year US Treasury bonds has scaled to 3.69%.
After the expected decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), investors are awaiting the release of the Retail Sales data. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect “Retail sales to fall 0.9% MoM in February, partly reversing a strong increase in January. Noisy seasonal adjustments and unseasonably warm weather likely played a role in last month’s report, so a normalization lower is likely.”
On the Australian Dollar front, Reuters reported that Australia’s economic outlook will be scrutinized by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for rate hikes, unlike other nations that are focusing on SVB collapse. Analysts at three of the top four lenders - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, and ANZ Group Holdings - continue to expect RBA Governor Philip Lowe to deliver its 11th consecutive rate hike next month.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6667
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6762
|Daily SMA50
|0.6882
|Daily SMA100
|0.6768
|Daily SMA200
|0.6775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6579
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6632
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.673
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6792
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6868
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims to recapture 0.6700 as worries for bigger Fed rate hikes fade
The AUD/USD pair is demonstrating a sideways auction around 0.6685 in the early Tokyo session. The Aussie asset is looking to recapture the round-level resistance of 0.6700 as investors are not worried anymore for fears of bigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD firm above 1.0700, looking at 1.0750 Premium
EUR/USD bounced back toward the 1.0750 area as the US Dollar weakened ounce the impact of US inflation data vanished. The DXY is still under pressure even as US Treasury yields rebound. More US inflation data is due on Wednesday and the ECB is set to raise rates again on Thursday despite the SVB turmoil.
Gold continues to juggle above $1,900 despite US Inflation softens
XAU/USD is inside the woods despite the United States inflation figures meeting expectations. The precious metal is continuously oscillating in a narrow range of $1,895-1,913 from Monday. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) failed to deliver a power-pack action in the Gold price.
BNB tests monthly highs despite Binance suspending deposits and withdrawals in the UK
Up by nearly 10% in the last 24 hours, Binance Coin price could be seen trading at $310. The cryptocurrency is inching closer to the critical resistance at the $334.7, crossing which, would enable BNB to flip the lower limit of the resistance block from $335 to $357 into support. This would put the altcoin at year-to-date highs.
Pandora's box has been opened
US stocks are trading higher Tuesday as investors look through another sticky inflation release and instead remain focused on VIX volatility and a welcome relief in Bank sector stocks, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF up 2 % (but off interday highs). It certainly seems that inflation is taking a bit of a back seat for now.