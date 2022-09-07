AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe and Fed Powell’s speech

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD is scaling higher and may find a hurdle around 0.6800.
  • The minutes from Fed’s Beige Book have halted the DXY’s rally.
  • RBA’s hawkish stance on OCR and Australian mixed GDP numbers supported antipodean.

The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer upside move and will continue marching towards the immediate hurdle of 0.6800. The asset is oscillating in a 0.6766-0.6770 range and an upside break of the same will resume the upside journey. On Wednesday, the major rebounded firmly after defending the critical support of 0.6700 as the release of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Beige Book that dictates a qualitative review of economic conditions in the US weakened the US dollar index (DXY).

Fed’s Beige Book trims DXY’s appeal

The catalyst which dragged the DXY below the psychological support of $110.00 was a shift in the consumption pattern of the households. As price pressures have remained a hardship for households, households dropped shopping for durable goods and stocked necessity goods seldom. A drop in retail demand for durable goods displays a decline in consumer confidence as demand for essentials cannot be postponed. Apart from that, inflation pressures are displaying exhaustion signals.

More hawkish commentary came from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard citing that the central bank will continue its restrictive approach till it records a decline in the inflation rate for several months. The Fed needs to be confident that the desired rate of 2% will be accomplished before trimming the hawkish tone.

Mixed GDP and hawkish RBA supported Aussie

On the Aussie front, mixed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and a rate hike announcement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have strengthened the antipodean. The Australian GDP data landed at 0.9%, lower than the expectations of 1% but above the prior release of 0.8% on a quarterly basis. However, the annual data has improved to 3.6% against the estimates and the prior print of 3.5% and 3.3% respectively. Also, RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced a fourth consecutive 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike.

Going forward, investors will focus on the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell and RBA Governor Philip Lowe. Fed Powell is expected to dictate the likely monetary policy action this month while RBA Lowe will discuss the rationale behind steeping up the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 bps consecutively for the fourth time.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6848
Today Daily Change 0.0113
Today Daily Change % 1.68
Today daily open 0.6735
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6922
Daily SMA50 0.69
Daily SMA100 0.6986
Daily SMA200 0.712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6833
Previous Daily Low 0.6727
Previous Weekly High 0.7074
Previous Weekly Low 0.6771
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6793
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6697
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6659
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6803
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6909

 

 

 

EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB

GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength

Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year

Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?

AAPL delivers new iPhone 14

