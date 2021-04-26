AUD/USD advances to fresh six-day highs near 0.7800

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD started the new week on a firm footing.
  • US Dollar Index remains depressed below 91.00 on Monday.
  • Focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders report.

After closing the previous week virtually unchanged, the AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Monday and climbed to its highest level since April 20 at 0.7797. As of writing, the pair was consolidating its daily gains around 0.7782, where it was up 0.5% on a daily basis.

USD valuation continues to drive AUD/USD movements

The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost 0.85% last week and registered its largest one-week percentage decline as the greenback struggled to find demand as a safe haven amid improving economic conditions. On Monday, the US Dollar Index fell to its lowest level since early March at 90.68 and helped AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum. 

Ahead of the American session, however, the 2% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield allowed DXY to erase its losses, limiting AUD/USD's upside for the time being.

Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders data for March, which is expected to rise to +2.5% from -1.2% in February. 

In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.1% on the day, suggesting that the mood could turn cautious in the second half of the day and further support the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7786
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 0.7741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.767
Daily SMA50 0.7722
Daily SMA100 0.7688
Daily SMA200 0.7448
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7761
Previous Daily Low 0.7696
Previous Weekly High 0.7817
Previous Weekly Low 0.769
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7721
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7705
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7668
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.764
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7769
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7797
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7834

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.

GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker's economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.

Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.

Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.

Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?

