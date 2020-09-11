AUD/USD advances higher toward 0.7300 ahead of US inflation data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is rising after closing Thursday modestly lower.
  • US Dollar Index holds above 93.00, stays in negative territory.
  • Annual Core CPI in US is expected to remain steady at 1.6% in August.

The AUD/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 0.7326 on Thursday but lost its traction in late American session and closed in the negative territory. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength on Friday, the pair is edging higher and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 0.7295.

DXY retreats toward 93.00 ahead of CPI data

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank's hawkish tone triggered a sharp rally in the EUR/USD pair. However, the risk-averse market environment in the second half of the day provided a boost to the USD and the DXY erased all of its losses and registered small daily gains at 93.35.

On Friday, the DXY is pushing lower with the market mood turning positive. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.75% and the DXY is down 0.2% at 93.15.

In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its inflation report. Markets expect the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to remain unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis in August. Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve uses the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index as its preferred gauge of inflation and the market reaction to CPI figures is likely to remain muted.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7294
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 0.7258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7253
Daily SMA50 0.715
Daily SMA100 0.6924
Daily SMA200 0.6755
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7325
Previous Daily Low 0.7248
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7277
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7295
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7229
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7199
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7306
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7354
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7384

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

