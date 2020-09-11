AUD/USD advances higher toward 0.7300 ahead of US inflation data

- AUD/USD is rising after closing Thursday modestly lower.
- US Dollar Index holds above 93.00, stays in negative territory.
- Annual Core CPI in US is expected to remain steady at 1.6% in August.
The AUD/USD pair advanced to a fresh weekly high of 0.7326 on Thursday but lost its traction in late American session and closed in the negative territory. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength on Friday, the pair is edging higher and was last seen gaining 0.55% on the day at 0.7295.
DXY retreats toward 93.00 ahead of CPI data
The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank's hawkish tone triggered a sharp rally in the EUR/USD pair. However, the risk-averse market environment in the second half of the day provided a boost to the USD and the DXY erased all of its losses and registered small daily gains at 93.35.
On Friday, the DXY is pushing lower with the market mood turning positive. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures gaining 0.75% and the DXY is down 0.2% at 93.15.
In the early trading hours of the American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its inflation report. Markets expect the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to remain unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis in August. Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve uses the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index as its preferred gauge of inflation and the market reaction to CPI figures is likely to remain muted.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7294
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|0.7258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7253
|Daily SMA50
|0.715
|Daily SMA100
|0.6924
|Daily SMA200
|0.6755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7325
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD finds support ahead of 200-DMA and stages a goodish recovery from multi-week lows. The prevalent USD selling bias prompted some short-covering move amid oversold conditions. The attempted bounce runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI Price Analysis: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H chart
The choppy trading in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the few days has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly sticks.