AUD/USD advances beyond 0.7800 as USD remains on the back foot

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD climbed to fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday.
  • USD continues to have a tough time attracting investors.
  • Focus shifts to key data releases from US and FOMC Minutes.

After spending the Asian session in a tight range below 0.7800, the AUD/USD pair gained traction during the European trading hours and touched its highest level since March 2018 at 0.7820. As of writing, the pair was up 0.7% on the day at 0.7815.

DXY extends slide on Wednesday

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the upbeat market mood is helping AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum mid-week. 

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous two days in the negative territory, is currently down 0.21% on the day at 89.25 as investors look for more stimulus with Democrats aiming to retain the majority in the Senate. Reflecting the upbeat mood, major European equity indexes are up between 0.9% and 2.35%, while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising nearly 7%.

Later in the session, ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI and Factory Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, the FOMC will publish the Minutes of its December meeting. 

Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Commonwealth Bank Services PMI in December declined modestly to 57 to miss the market expectation of 57.4 but was largely ignored by market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7814
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 0.7767
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.76
Daily SMA50 0.7409
Daily SMA100 0.7302
Daily SMA200 0.7028
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7779
Previous Daily Low 0.7658
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.769
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7614
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.757
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7811
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7855
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7931

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

