AUD/USD advances beyond 0.7800 as USD remains on the back foot

- AUD/USD climbed to fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday.
- USD continues to have a tough time attracting investors.
- Focus shifts to key data releases from US and FOMC Minutes.
After spending the Asian session in a tight range below 0.7800, the AUD/USD pair gained traction during the European trading hours and touched its highest level since March 2018 at 0.7820. As of writing, the pair was up 0.7% on the day at 0.7815.
DXY extends slide on Wednesday
The persistent selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the upbeat market mood is helping AUD/USD preserve its bullish momentum mid-week.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which closed the previous two days in the negative territory, is currently down 0.21% on the day at 89.25 as investors look for more stimulus with Democrats aiming to retain the majority in the Senate. Reflecting the upbeat mood, major European equity indexes are up between 0.9% and 2.35%, while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising nearly 7%.
Later in the session, ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI and Factory Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, the FOMC will publish the Minutes of its December meeting.
Earlier in the day, the data from Australia showed that Commonwealth Bank Services PMI in December declined modestly to 57 to miss the market expectation of 57.4 but was largely ignored by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7814
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|0.7767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.76
|Daily SMA50
|0.7409
|Daily SMA100
|0.7302
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7658
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7931
EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.