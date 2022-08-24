AUD/USD advances after picking bids to near 0.6900, focus is on US Durable Goods Orders

- AUD/USD is aiming to reclaim its tree-day high at 0.6960 amid a downbeat consensus for US data.
- The US private sector has become a victim of delayed response by the Fed on inflation.
- Investors have ignored the dismal performance of the Australian PMI.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a firmer rebound after correcting to near the critical support of 0.6900 in the early European session. The asset is advancing confidently and is expected to reclaim its three-day high above 0.6960 as the US dollar index (DXY) has trimmed its gains after facing barricades around 108.80.
The DXY is likely to remain volatile as investors are awaiting the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data. According to the preliminary estimates, the economic data could tumble to 0.6% against the prior release of 2%. Also, the dismal US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Tuesday supports the poor forecasts for Durable Goods orders.
The investing community is aware of the fact that the foremost priority of the Federal Reserve (Fed) is to bring price stability to the economy. And, in order to address the same, the Fed has already stepped up its interest rates to 2.25-2.50% in its last four monetary policy meetings. Investors believe that the Fed has remained laggard in dealing with ramping up inflation. And, the US private sector has become a victim of the Fed's leniency. Well, the Fed is still sticking to its velocity of hiking interest rates and the market participants must not upgrade growth forecasts for a while.
On the antipodean front, aussie bulls are displaying a decent performance despite the downbeat Australian PMI numbers. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI slipped sharply to 54.5 vs. expectations of 57.3 and the prior release of 55.7. While the Services PMI data landed lower to 49.6 against the forecasts of 54 and the former figure of 50.9.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6911
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6933
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.692
|Daily SMA100
|0.7044
|Daily SMA200
|0.7137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6964
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.698
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7088
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
