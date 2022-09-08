- The AUD/USD to stay downward pressured post-Jerome Powell speech, reiterating the Fed’s commitment to control inflation.
- RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe opened the door for a slower pace of rate increases.
- US Initial Jobless Claims dropped, illustrating the US labor market remains tight.
The AUD/USD remains on the defensive spurred by hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve Chair Powell on Thursday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a 75 bps rate hike.
Earlier, the AUD/USD began trading near the day high at around 0.6769 but tumbled towards its daily low at 0.6713, on remarks of the RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6725, below its opening price.
AUD/USD drops on dovish RBA Lowe vs. Fed’s Powell hawkish speech
The Fed parade continued ahead of the blackout period. On Thursday, the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, reiterated the Fed is “strongly committed” to taming inflation and added that the Fed needs to act “forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing.”
Before Wall Street opened, the US Labor Department unveiled Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 3. Data showed that unemployment claims fell to 222K, lower than forecasts of 240K. Sources cited by Bloomberg said that “these timely data are signaling that the labor market is still strong, with layoffs declining, even as the Fed is tightening aggressively to rebalance supply and demand.”
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against its peers, climbs 0.40%, last seen at 109.970, approaching the 110.000 psychological barriers, a headwind for the AUD/USD major.
On the Australian dollar side, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said that even though further rate hikes are needed, he’s aware that rates had already risen sharply. Lowe said that the RBA “the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates becomes stronger as the level of the cash rate rises.”
AUD/USD reacted to this, sending the major towards its daily low before recouping some of those losses to current exchange rates.
What to watch
Further Fed speaking, led by Chicago’s Fed President Charles Evans, will cross wires at 16:00 GMT.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|0.6769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6905
|Daily SMA50
|0.6898
|Daily SMA100
|0.698
|Daily SMA200
|0.7119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.